Ojude Oba 2025: What to Expect from Nigeria’s Most Glamorous Cultural Festival

Every year, in the days following Eid al-Kabir, the town of Ijebu-Ode in southwestern Nigeria transforms into a pageant of fashion, community, and culture. Streets swell with people in beasutiful traditional attire. Melodies drift from distant drums. At the centre of it all stands the Awujale, the revered monarch of Ijebuland, receiving tributes not only from his subjects but from generations of Ijebu descendants who have travelled home for this moment. This is Ojude Oba, one of Nigeria’s most enduring and visually striking cultural gatherings.

Historically, Ojude Oba began with a gesture of gratitude. In the 19th century, Muslim converts in Ijebu-Ode began visiting the Awujale to thank him for his religious tolerance. Led by Imam Tunwatoba, they paid homage to Awujale Ademuyewo Afidipotemole, whose reign fostered a spirit of inclusion.

Over time, that small act of devotion evolved into a spectacle that now draws global attention. Today, the festival is a symbol of what it means to belong to a community deeply rooted in tradition but attuned to the demands of a modern world.

Key Highlights of the Festival

First up: the Regberegbe groups. These are age-grade groups, comprising Ijebu sons and daughters across generations, who come dressed to impress in coordinated outfits that are custom-made every single year. We’re talking fabrics, bold colours, and statement accessories. Think Met Gala, but everyone’s rocking Yoruba fashion and dancing through the streets.

There is also the arrival of the Balogun families, descendants of Ijebu warriors, whose processions are a spectacle in themselves. They enter on elaborately adorned horses, accompanied by the percussive sounds of gun salutes and traditional war music. These moments capture the spirit of valour and pageantry that defines the festival.

Equally central is the textile artistry. Each Regberegbe group commissions new clothing annually, often made from rich fabrics like Aso Oke, Adire, or Sanyan. These outfits, never repeated from previous years, offer a visual archive of evolving tastes and identities.

What to Expect This Year

If the 2024 Ojude Oba was grand, with moments like Farooq Oreagba going viral, the 2025 festival promises to be even more spectacular, deeper in tradition and alive with energy.

This year, the festival will welcome a diverse crowd: culture lovers, fashion insiders, political dignitaries, and Ijebu citizens returning home.

Prepare for dazzling displays of glamour, dramatic horse-riding parades, and show-stopping Regberegbe performances that will make you wish you were live in Ijebu-Ode. But don’t worry, BellaNaija will be there, front and centre, documenting every regal look. Stay tuned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)