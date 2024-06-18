Connect with us

Events Style

Check Out the Steeze & Composure From the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Events Music

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll & Rauw Alejandro To Headline 2024 Global Citizen Festival

Beauty Events News Style

WAG: Here's Why Tolami Benson's Chic Look to EURO 2024 Is the Rave Right Now!

Events Promotions Style

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Events Promotions

Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Events Promotions

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Events Promotions

Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Makes a Difference: Donates Free Sanitary Kits to Underprivileged Schoolgirls

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

Check Out the Steeze & Composure From the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Colours, royalty, art, loads of steeze and composure, that’s how it went down at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival. Ojude Oba, meaning king’s forecourt in Yoruba, is a famous celebration held annually by the Ijebu people of Ijebu-Ode, a major town in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria. This one-day festival explodes with cultural pride, showcasing fashion, glamour, and the rich heritage of the Ijebu people.

During the festivities, different cultural age groups known as regberegbe composed of indigenes, their friends, and associates parade at the front courtyard of the king’s palace on the third day of Eid al Kabir.

Each group with both male and female counterparts, go all out for the season’s most expensive clothing, wearing bright-coloured attires in traditional styles made from sanyan, and alaari, etu, adire to the more contemporary brocades and laces.

This year’s festival was no different, the groups came out looking regal and flamboyant in their colourful attires.

Enjoy the looks!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AINA, Taiwo Oyewumi. (@taiwoaina_)

See more photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices
css.php