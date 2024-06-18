Check Out the Steeze & Composure From the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival

Colours, royalty, art, loads of steeze and composure, that’s how it went down at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival. Ojude Oba, meaning king’s forecourt in Yoruba, is a famous celebration held annually by the Ijebu people of Ijebu-Ode, a major town in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria. This one-day festival explodes with cultural pride, showcasing fashion, glamour, and the rich heritage of the Ijebu people.

During the festivities, different cultural age groups known as regberegbe composed of indigenes, their friends, and associates parade at the front courtyard of the king’s palace on the third day of Eid al Kabir.

Each group with both male and female counterparts, go all out for the season’s most expensive clothing, wearing bright-coloured attires in traditional styles made from sanyan, and alaari, etu, adire to the more contemporary brocades and laces.

This year’s festival was no different, the groups came out looking regal and flamboyant in their colourful attires.

Enjoy the looks!

See more photos below: