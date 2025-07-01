You’ve Got to See These Nigerian-Designed Looks Osas Ighodaro Wore in Paris

Some fashion moments don’t ask to be dissected, they just hold your attention. Osas Ighodaro’s Paris Fashion Week appearances did both. They were styled with care, but more than that, they were composed.

In her first appearance, she wore a Lanre Da Silva Ajayi blazer-dress in high-shine pink, covered in red and plum florals. There was something about the balance: the structure of the jacket against the softness of the fabric, the way the pearl details didn’t call attention to themselves but still left a mark. Lace-trimmed thigh-high stockings and high platforms sharpened the silhouette, and the small handbag, styled like a prop, sealed it with precision. Her bob was exact, her makeup clean. Nothing wasted, nothing loud.

Then came her second appearance, where the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower met the sculptural brilliance of Matopeda Studios. The warm print, covered in geometric prints and rich shades of mustard and mocha, told a story before the details even settled. The sheer sleeves and a cinched peplum waist created movement and shape. And that angled hat? It was a nod to tradition, to drama, and to knowing exactly what you’re doing when you’re in Paris for fashion.

