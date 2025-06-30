See How Sarah Jakes Roberts Rocked This Akwete Suit by Lisa Folawiyo

Connect with us

Scoop

Sarah Jakes Roberts embraced Nigerian fashion in a custom Akwete suit by Lisa Folawiyo, complete with fringe, beading, and crisp tailoring.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: J.Bolin/Instagram

Sarah Jakes Roberts always knows how to show up looking like the best version of herself. She has a thing for power suits, bold colors, and pieces that make a statement without needing to shout.

Case in point: this navy-and-black striped two-piece by Lisa Folawiyo. The two-piece set features vertical stripes in navy, black, and grey—each line offering rhythm and variation without overwhelming the eye. The blazer, detailed with fringing and beading along the sleeves and hem, introduces a subtle element of movement. The trousers follow the same palette and pattern, pulling the whole look together without trying too hard. The trousers mirror the same vibe, tying everything together in a bold but balanced way.

She pairs it with a black top that’s got a subtle cut-out at the neckline, just enough to break up the structure and keep things interesting. Hair’s sleek. Bangs are blunt. Her makeup looks fresh, with clean skin, shaped brows, and a soft nude gloss.

