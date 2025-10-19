Connect with us

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

Culture Scoop Style

Ghana Secures Historic Protection for Kente Cloth as First Geographical Indication

Culture Scoop Style

Culture Served Hot! Thelma Lawson Rocks a Timeless Kalabari Look for Big Brother Naija

Culture Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On Tkeyz & Steven Hills' Timely Reminder That Jesus Is Enough

Culture Promotions

From Ritual to Global Influence: How Benin Is Showcasing the Heritage of Vodun Masks

Culture Scoop Style

Bimbo Ademoye’s Look for "The Benefactor" Premiere Was a Beautiful Nod to Her Edo Heritage

Culture Scoop

Ciara’s Benin Jersey & Cowrie Crown Are a Gorgeous Tribute to Her Roots | See Photos

Culture News Promotions

‘The Culture Issue’: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Culture Issue

Culture Scoop Style

Chlöe Bailey Looked Like the Ultimate Carnival Goddess in Saint Lucia | See Photos

Culture Events News Promotions

Ilorin Durbar 2025: Celebrating Culture, Heritage, and Community—Brands Welcomed to Join the 2026 Legacy

Culture

Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

From golden sequins to rich akwete patterns, Shawn Faqua and Sharon Ifunanya’s wedding was a vibrant ode to love, culture and the beauty of tradition.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Oh, what a beautiful weekend it has been. One that’s had us refreshing our timelines over and over again, all thanks to Shawn Faqua and Sharon Ifunanya. The Nollywood actor and the event planner celebrated their wedding ceremonies this weekend, and our cheeks have blushed more times than we can count. Beyond the sweetness of their love story, it was their stunning traditional wedding looks that reminded us just how deep and beautiful the Igbo culture truly is.

The couple didn’t stop at one or two looks; they gave us three memorable ones for their traditional wedding ceremony, which included the wine-carrying. Each look reflected the elegance and fashion richness of the culture.

For their first appearance, they showed up in gold, red and black. Sharon wore a gold sequinned piece paired with a red wrapper and a red-and-gold headwrap in rich jewel tones. Shawn complemented her perfectly in a dark awuru outfit with isiagu prints and a red cap beautifully decorated with cowries. And of course, the coral beads had their moment too—Shawn wore layers of them proudly, while Sharon opted for gold-toned jewellery that tied her look together.

The second look brought a new level of charm in white, red and gold. Shawn wore a white robe with a drape, paired with a red wrapper and a red hat topped with a white feather sitting at the perfect angle. His coral beads stood out beautifully against the white, adding just the right touch. Sharon, on the other hand, went full red in a fitted corset gown detailed with beadwork. Her hair was styled in an updo (suku) and decorated with coral beads that matched her jewellery. The coordination between them was flawless.

Then came the third look, a true celebration of the akwete fabric. Sharon wore a stunning outfit with a white sequinned top and a multi-layered akwete skirt knotted gracefully at the waist. The fabric itself was a work of art, woven in shades of blue, purple, orange, green, brown, and off-white, arranged in geometric shapes and lines, with a hint of stoning for extra detail. Her white headwrap and matching purple and silver jewellery, along with coral beads on her wrists, brought the look together beautifully. She looked like a modern ode to the timeless Igbo bridal elegance of the 70s and 80s.

See more photos of their traditional wedding looks below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php