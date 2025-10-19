Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

Oh, what a beautiful weekend it has been. One that’s had us refreshing our timelines over and over again, all thanks to Shawn Faqua and Sharon Ifunanya. The Nollywood actor and the event planner celebrated their wedding ceremonies this weekend, and our cheeks have blushed more times than we can count. Beyond the sweetness of their love story, it was their stunning traditional wedding looks that reminded us just how deep and beautiful the Igbo culture truly is.

The couple didn’t stop at one or two looks; they gave us three memorable ones for their traditional wedding ceremony, which included the wine-carrying. Each look reflected the elegance and fashion richness of the culture.

For their first appearance, they showed up in gold, red and black. Sharon wore a gold sequinned piece paired with a red wrapper and a red-and-gold headwrap in rich jewel tones. Shawn complemented her perfectly in a dark awuru outfit with isiagu prints and a red cap beautifully decorated with cowries. And of course, the coral beads had their moment too—Shawn wore layers of them proudly, while Sharon opted for gold-toned jewellery that tied her look together.

The second look brought a new level of charm in white, red and gold. Shawn wore a white robe with a drape, paired with a red wrapper and a red hat topped with a white feather sitting at the perfect angle. His coral beads stood out beautifully against the white, adding just the right touch. Sharon, on the other hand, went full red in a fitted corset gown detailed with beadwork. Her hair was styled in an updo (suku) and decorated with coral beads that matched her jewellery. The coordination between them was flawless.

Then came the third look, a true celebration of the akwete fabric. Sharon wore a stunning outfit with a white sequinned top and a multi-layered akwete skirt knotted gracefully at the waist. The fabric itself was a work of art, woven in shades of blue, purple, orange, green, brown, and off-white, arranged in geometric shapes and lines, with a hint of stoning for extra detail. Her white headwrap and matching purple and silver jewellery, along with coral beads on her wrists, brought the look together beautifully. She looked like a modern ode to the timeless Igbo bridal elegance of the 70s and 80s.

See more photos of their traditional wedding looks below.

