Sharon Ifunanya’s Bridesmaids Served Culture, Style & Sisterhood | See Photos

The bridal squad everyone’s talking about — and for good reason
3 hours ago

 on

Everything about Sharon’s bridesmaids is simply lovely and full of charm. From their attire to their hairstyles, every detail feels beautifully thought out. Instead of the usual silk bridal robes, they went for something more cultural — matching red and green patterned African fabric with bold geometric prints featuring stylised birds in green and white on a deep red base. It’s vibrant, refreshing and uniquely theirs.

Their hair, neatly plaited in cornrows, complements the rich fabric, while the soft makeup ties everything together so naturally. There’s such an easy grace about the group; their look feels calm, confident and united. You can almost feel the joy and warmth shared between them as they prepare to change into their main outfits for the wedding.

Sharon Ifunanya and Shawn Faqua’s wedding has been a beautiful journey to watch. From their captivating traditional ceremonies to their white wedding held on a moving train, every part has carried its own special story. Everything was thoughtfully put together, rich in culture and meaning — and the bridesmaids were very much a part of that beauty.

See their photos below.

