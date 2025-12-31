These Celebrity Weddings of 2025 Had Us Swooning All Year Long

As we close the curtain on another love-filled year, we can’t help but reminisce about the beautiful celebrity weddings that made 2025 absolutely unforgettable. The year blessed us with an abundance of romantic moments, breathtaking fashion statements, and pure, unfiltered love! From stunning destination ceremonies and vibrant cultural celebrations to grand gatherings, our favourite stars delivered in every way. These glamorous unions kept us scrolling, screenshotting, and ‘awwing’ with delight all year round, leaving us wanting more each time. Now prepare for all the feels as we take you through 8 dazzling celebrity weddings of 2025. Trust us, you’ll want to relive every magical moment. P:S– This list is in alphabetical order and in no way created as a ranking list.

Davido & Chioma’s White Wedding It’s been a deluge of sweetness with Nigerian musician Davido and the love of his life, Chef Chi. From their vibrant Igbo-Yoruba traditional wedding in Nigeria last year to their elegant white wedding in Miami in August, this year, their union has been nothing short of magical. Every moment of their wedding journey has been filled with love, culture, and undeniable joy.

Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu’s Wedding In May, Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu gave us a real-life Bollywood movie with their beautiful wedding. The couple, who met on a movie set, took things from on-screen chemistry to a heartfelt forever, celebrating their love in the most colourful and joyful way. Photography @d_ackphotography

Sharon & Shawn Faqua’s Wedding October had just set in when Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his stunning sweetheart Sharon swept us off our feet along their whirlwind of sweet romance. The couple had an enchanting Igbo traditional wedding, one that brought rich culture to life. Not long after, they broke a record with their intimate train-ride white wedding, which was truly amazing!

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Wedding

In September, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi had us utterly mesmerised with their triple-country weddings. Their pure elegance and unique style radiated through their regal Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding in Dubai, as well as their ethereal white wedding in Iceland. Earlier in May, their beautiful civil wedding in Monaco was also no exception. Together, they effortlessly show us how much #LoveisEazi is in a very breathtaking way.

Photography @josevilla