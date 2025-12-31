Connect with us

These Celebrity Weddings of 2025 Had Us Swooning All Year Long

Bring All The Glamour and Sass to Your Bridal Shower With This Stunning Look

Odun Vowed Never to Speak to Doyin Again Until Fate Stepped In and Changed Everything!

This Bride's Best Friend Gifted Her and Her Husband a New Car | Watch

Every Detail of This Stunning Look Was Designed Perfectly For The Elegant Yoruba Bride

Toyin & Rauf's Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

Chelsea & Jeremy are Giving Us All The Feels in Their Igbo Traditional Wedding Outfits

Black, Bold & Beautiful! This Traditional Bridal Look Will Have You Mesmerized by Every Detail

#LoveSoGolden: Here's How a Simple Mix-Up in 2013 Brought Lauretta & Garrick Together

Bring a Dazzling Effect to Your Wedding Reception With This Inspo

4 hours ago

As we close the curtain on another love-filled year, we can’t help but reminisce about the beautiful celebrity weddings that made 2025 absolutely unforgettable.

The year blessed us with an abundance of romantic moments, breathtaking fashion statements, and pure, unfiltered love! From stunning destination ceremonies and vibrant cultural celebrations to grand gatherings, our favourite stars delivered in every way. These glamorous unions kept us scrolling, screenshotting, and ‘awwing’ with delight all year round, leaving us wanting more each time.

Now prepare for all the feels as we take you through 8 dazzling celebrity weddings of 2025. Trust us, you’ll want to relive every magical moment.

P:S– This list is in alphabetical order and in no way created as a ranking list.

Davido & Chioma’s White Wedding

It’s been a deluge of sweetness with Nigerian musician Davido and the love of his life, Chef Chi. From their vibrant Igbo-Yoruba traditional wedding in Nigeria last year to their elegant white wedding in Miami in August, this year, their union has been nothing short of magical. Every moment of their wedding journey has been filled with love, culture, and undeniable joy.

Photography @stanlophotography

Eve Esin and Suleman’s Wedding

In October, it was a Ghanaian-Nigerian fairytale for Nigerian actress Eve Esin and her Ghanaian heartthrob, Suleman. Their wedding was nothing short of a vibrant celebration of culture, joy, and pure love—unfolding like a beautiful carnival.

Photography@felixcrown

Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Wedding

December came, and Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom brought a spectacular celebration of love and joy with their unforgettable wedding. It was a beautiful Yoruba-Edo union, and the display of love, culture and colours had us completely in awe!

Photography @bedgepictures

Oladipo Olamide (Chinko Ekun)  and Ayemidun’s Wedding

August was a beautiful celebration of love for Nigerian musician Oladipo Olamide, popularly known as Chinko Ekun, and his university sweetheart, Ayemidun. The lovebirds took their university love story to the next chapter as they sealed their forever in a joyous wedding celebration.

Photography@august55media

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Wedding 

In April, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux had their beautiful white wedding. The lovebirds gave us so much to be giddy about from their engagement to pre-wedding photos, Nikkahtrad and eventually, white wedding.  #JP2025 had us smiling all through. It was truly a wedding we will not forget in a hurry!

Photography @georgeokoro

Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu’s Wedding

In May, Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu gave us a real-life Bollywood movie with their beautiful wedding. The couple, who met on a movie set, took things from on-screen chemistry to a heartfelt forever, celebrating their love in the most colourful and joyful way.

Photography @d_ackphotography

Sharon & Shawn Faqua’s Wedding

October had just set in when Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his stunning sweetheart Sharon swept us off our feet along their whirlwind of sweet romance. The couple had an enchanting Igbo traditional wedding, one that brought rich culture to life. Not long after, they broke a record with their intimate train-ride white wedding, which was truly amazing!

Photography @lucasugoweddings

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Wedding

In September, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi had us utterly mesmerised with their triple-country weddings. Their pure elegance and unique style radiated through their regal Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding in Dubai, as well as their ethereal white wedding in Iceland. Earlier in May, their beautiful civil wedding in Monaco was also no exception. Together, they effortlessly show us how much #LoveisEazi is in a very breathtaking way.

Photography @josevilla

 

 

