Weddings
These Celebrity Weddings of 2025 Had Us Swooning All Year Long
As we close the curtain on another love-filled year, we can’t help but reminisce about the beautiful celebrity weddings that made 2025 absolutely unforgettable.
The year blessed us with an abundance of romantic moments, breathtaking fashion statements, and pure, unfiltered love! From stunning destination ceremonies and vibrant cultural celebrations to grand gatherings, our favourite stars delivered in every way. These glamorous unions kept us scrolling, screenshotting, and ‘awwing’ with delight all year round, leaving us wanting more each time.
Now prepare for all the feels as we take you through 8 dazzling celebrity weddings of 2025. Trust us, you’ll want to relive every magical moment.
P:S– This list is in alphabetical order and in no way created as a ranking list.
Davido & Chioma’s White Wedding
It’s been a deluge of sweetness with Nigerian musician Davido and the love of his life, Chef Chi. From their vibrant Igbo-Yoruba traditional wedding in Nigeria last year to their elegant white wedding in Miami in August, this year, their union has been nothing short of magical. Every moment of their wedding journey has been filled with love, culture, and undeniable joy.
Eve Esin and Suleman’s Wedding
In October, it was a Ghanaian-Nigerian fairytale for Nigerian actress Eve Esin and her Ghanaian heartthrob, Suleman. Their wedding was nothing short of a vibrant celebration of culture, joy, and pure love—unfolding like a beautiful carnival.
Photography: @felixcrown
Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Wedding
December came, and Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom brought a spectacular celebration of love and joy with their unforgettable wedding. It was a beautiful Yoruba-Edo union, and the display of love, culture and colours had us completely in awe!
Photography @bedgepictures
Oladipo Olamide (Chinko Ekun) and Ayemidun’s Wedding
August was a beautiful celebration of love for Nigerian musician Oladipo Olamide, popularly known as Chinko Ekun, and his university sweetheart, Ayemidun. The lovebirds took their university love story to the next chapter as they sealed their forever in a joyous wedding celebration.
Photography: @august55media
Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Wedding
In April, Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux had their beautiful white wedding. The lovebirds gave us so much to be giddy about from their engagement to pre-wedding photos, Nikkah, trad and eventually, white wedding. #JP2025 had us smiling all through. It was truly a wedding we will not forget in a hurry!
Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu’s Wedding
In May, Ruby Ojiakor and Moc Madu gave us a real-life Bollywood movie with their beautiful wedding. The couple, who met on a movie set, took things from on-screen chemistry to a heartfelt forever, celebrating their love in the most colourful and joyful way.
Sharon & Shawn Faqua’s Wedding
October had just set in when Nigerian actor Shawn Faqua and his stunning sweetheart Sharon swept us off our feet along their whirlwind of sweet romance. The couple had an enchanting Igbo traditional wedding, one that brought rich culture to life. Not long after, they broke a record with their intimate train-ride white wedding, which was truly amazing!
Photography @lucasugoweddings
Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Wedding
In September, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi had us utterly mesmerised with their triple-country weddings. Their pure elegance and unique style radiated through their regal Yoruba-Edo traditional wedding in Dubai, as well as their ethereal white wedding in Iceland. Earlier in May, their beautiful civil wedding in Monaco was also no exception. Together, they effortlessly show us how much #LoveisEazi is in a very breathtaking way.
Photography @josevilla