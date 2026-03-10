Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album “Hope!!”

If there is one artist who has spent decades proving that African music belongs everywhere, on every stage, in every conversation, it is Angélique Kidjo. And she is not slowing down. The legendary Beninese singer has just announced her 19th studio album, “Hope!!,” arriving on 24th April 2026, and from what we already know about it, the continent has every reason to be excited.

This is a 14-track album five years in the making, dedicated to Kidjo’s late mother Yvonne, who she described as a lasting source of optimism and courage. That dedication is not just sentimental. It carries all the way through to the closing track, a version of Malaika, a song her mother loved.

The album features Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Quavo, Charlie Wilson, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, PJ Morton, IZA, Florent Pagny, Dadju and the Soweto Gospel Choir, alongside Nigerian acts Davido, Ayra Starr and The Cavemen. Pharrell also produced three tracks for the album in Paris.

The presence of Davido, Ayra Starr and The Cavemen on this project is worth noting. Kidjo and Davido are no strangers to each other — the two have previously collaborated on “Na Money” and “Joy.” Seeing them reunite on “Hope!!” adds another chapter to a working relationship that has already produced two songs together.

The first single, “Fall on Me,” features PJ Morton and gives an early sense of the album’s tone, shaped by themes of joy, strength and perseverance. Kidjo has said she poured her whole heart into this project, and with a feature list that bridges continents, generations and genres, it shows.

“Hope!!” follows her 2021 album “Mother Nature,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album