Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album "Hope!!"

Ayra Starr's New Single "Where Do We Go" Is About That Situationship You Cannot Quite Name

Tems Leads the Polka Dot Trend in a Custom Ruched Silhouette at the O2 Arena | See Photos

Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday's "Baruch Hashem Adonai" Is the Worship Song You Need

From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Magic System's "Premier Gaou" Remix by Francis Mercier & Nitefreak Is Now Platinum in France

Tems & Bukayo Saka Had a Studio Session at Abbey Road and Arsenal Says It Is "Landing Soon"

Asa's White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation and Partners With Berklee to Train African Creatives

New Era Loading? Ayra Starr Teases New Music & We Are Obsessed With This Purple Look!

Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album “Hope!!”

Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo is back with her 19th studio album “Hope!!,” arriving 24th April 2026, featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, Pharrell Williams, The Cavemen, Nile Rodgers, Diamond Platnumz and more.

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Close-up studio portrait of Angélique Kidjo wearing a red headscarf and a black top with colourful 3D floral appliqués, smiling against a white background for her "Hope!!" album campaign.

Close-up studio portrait of Angélique Kidjo wearing a red headscarf and a black top with colourful 3D floral appliqués, smiling against a white background for her “Hope!!” album campaign. Photo Credit: Angélique Kidjo/Instagram

If there is one artist who has spent decades proving that African music belongs everywhere, on every stage, in every conversation, it is Angélique Kidjo. And she is not slowing down. The legendary Beninese singer has just announced her 19th studio album, “Hope!!,” arriving on 24th April 2026, and from what we already know about it, the continent has every reason to be excited.

This is a 14-track album five years in the making, dedicated to Kidjo’s late mother Yvonne, who she described as a lasting source of optimism and courage. That dedication is not just sentimental. It carries all the way through to the closing track, a version of Malaika, a song her mother loved.

The album features Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Quavo, Charlie Wilson, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, PJ Morton, IZA, Florent Pagny, Dadju and the Soweto Gospel Choir, alongside Nigerian acts Davido, Ayra Starr and The Cavemen. Pharrell also produced three tracks for the album in Paris.

The presence of Davido, Ayra Starr and The Cavemen on this project is worth noting. Kidjo and Davido are no strangers to each other — the two have previously collaborated on “Na Money” and “Joy.” Seeing them reunite on “Hope!!” adds another chapter to a working relationship that has already produced two songs together.

Ayra Starr in a bronze off-the-shoulder gown posing with five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, who is wearing a grey blazer and red headwrap, at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles.

Ayra Starr in a bronze off-the-shoulder gown posing with five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo, who is wearing a grey blazer and red headwrap, at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Angélique Kidjo/Instagram

The first single, “Fall on Me,” features PJ Morton and gives an early sense of the album’s tone, shaped by themes of joy, strength and perseverance. Kidjo has said she poured her whole heart into this project, and with a feature list that bridges continents, generations and genres, it shows.

“Hope!!” follows her 2021 album “Mother Nature,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album

 

Avatar photo

