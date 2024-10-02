Feel the Positive Vibes in Angélique Kidjo & Davido’s “Joy” Music Video

Grammy Award-winning artist Angélique Kidjo is not done sharing the goodness of her single “Joy,” featuring Nigerian music superstar Davido. Fresh off the success of the track, she has just released a brand new music video, stating, “We received so much love for that song that we wanted to celebrate JOY once more with you!”

This new music video follows the earlier release of a visualiser that included the song’s lyrics, inviting fans to engage more deeply with its uplifting message.

As the title suggests, “Joy” is a celebration of finding happiness and strength, even amid adversity. In this empowering anthem, Angélique Kidjo and Davido sing about discovering joy through pain and finding light in the darkest moments. The lyrics beautifully narrate a powerful journey from despair to hope, as they embrace the resilience needed to rise each day, regardless of the challenges life presents.

Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi, the music video is a feast for the eyes.

Enjoy!