Feel the Positive Vibes in Angélique Kidjo & Davido's "Joy" Music Video

Ifedayo Agoro Shares Four Game-Changing Strategies for Women's Financial Growth

A Dance of Triumph: Watch Greatman Takit & GospelOnDeBeatz's "Celebration" Video

Clarence Peters' "Inside Life" Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

"The Men's Club" Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

Ife Durosinmi-Etti's Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

"Together, We Are Rewriting What's Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women's Economic Power

2 hours ago

Grammy Award-winning artist Angélique Kidjo is not done sharing the goodness of her single “Joy,” featuring Nigerian music superstar Davido. Fresh off the success of the track, she has just released a brand new music video, stating, “We received so much love for that song that we wanted to celebrate JOY once more with you!”

This new music video follows the earlier release of a visualiser that included the song’s lyrics, inviting fans to engage more deeply with its uplifting message.

As the title suggests, “Joy” is a celebration of finding happiness and strength, even amid adversity. In this empowering anthem, Angélique Kidjo and Davido sing about discovering joy through pain and finding light in the darkest moments. The lyrics beautifully narrate a powerful journey from despair to hope, as they embrace the resilience needed to rise each day, regardless of the challenges life presents.

Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi, the music video is a feast for the eyes.

Enjoy!

