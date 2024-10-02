Connect with us

A Dance of Triumph: Watch Greatman Takit & GospelOnDeBeatz's "Celebration" Video

Clarence Peters’ "Inside Life" Promises a Supernatural Thrill – Watch the Trailer Now

“The Men’s Club” Returns for Season 5 with New Faces & Double the Drama!

Ife Durosinmi-Etti’s Must-Watch Talk on Why Financial Independence is a Need for Women

Morravey Delivers a Passionate Ode to Love in New Single "Ifineme"

Financial Freedom vs. Tradition: Watch Nigerian Women Debate the Balance of Money & Power

"Nothing Beats Having Economic Power": Cynthia Obi-Uchendu on Women Owning Their Finances

"Together, We Are Rewriting What’s Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women’s Economic Power

#HerMoneyHerPower Hits the Streets! Watch Nigerians Share Their Thoughts on Money & Gender Roles

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

3 seconds ago

Gospel artists Greatman Takit and Gospel Obi, popularly known as GospelOnDeBeatz, have released the music video for their track “Celebration,” from ther joint project “Ghetto Gospel.”

The video, filled with a lot of energy, showcases a group of dancers in striking red uniforms, while Greatman Takit delivers an electrifying performance to the beat.

“Celebration”  is a joyful expression of gratitude and triumph over life’s challenges, through faith in God. It celebrates the blessings, love, and protection received from God, and how these experiences bring about a sense of overwhelming joy and victory. With lines like “I can’t deny it, baba yi ti fe mi” and “Tribulation come I call Jesus,” the lyrics celebrate victory over challenges and invite listeners to join in the joyful celebration of God’s blessings. It’s an uplifting anthem that exudes hope, faith, and the happiness that comes from spiritual triumph.

Watch the video below:

