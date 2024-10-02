A Dance of Triumph: Watch Greatman Takit & GospelOnDeBeatz’s “Celebration” Video

Gospel artists Greatman Takit and Gospel Obi, popularly known as GospelOnDeBeatz, have released the music video for their track “Celebration,” from ther joint project “Ghetto Gospel.”

The video, filled with a lot of energy, showcases a group of dancers in striking red uniforms, while Greatman Takit delivers an electrifying performance to the beat.

“Celebration” is a joyful expression of gratitude and triumph over life’s challenges, through faith in God. It celebrates the blessings, love, and protection received from God, and how these experiences bring about a sense of overwhelming joy and victory. With lines like “I can’t deny it, baba yi ti fe mi” and “Tribulation come I call Jesus,” the lyrics celebrate victory over challenges and invite listeners to join in the joyful celebration of God’s blessings. It’s an uplifting anthem that exudes hope, faith, and the happiness that comes from spiritual triumph.

Watch the video below: