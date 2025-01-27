Abisola Owokoniran: The Over-Calculation of Finances That Hit You in January

Everywhere you look, it seems that the January blues are inescapable. You might be wondering, what exactly are the January blues? To understand this phenomenon, we need to reflect on what happens in December. In Nigeria, December is famously known for “Detty December.” This is a time filled with a variety of activities, festivals, and events, attracting people from all over the world to join in the celebrations. The streets come alive with excitement, and while some are simply out to enjoy themselves, others are engaged in a friendly competition to outdo each other.

During Detty December, everyone tries to present their best selves and allows themselves to live in what feels like a fairytale world. I call it a fairytale world because, during this festive season, people seldom think about the costs involved; instead, everyone focuses on maximising their enjoyment within their means.

People from all walks of life often overextend themselves to embrace what is commonly known as ‘the spirit of Christmas.’ People who live paycheck to paycheck frequently spend their entire earnings in December, determined to create a memorable experience for themselves and their families. It seems they forget about their bills and responsibilities that will arise after December. But everyone overspends in December, especially those who are comfortable or wealthy to indulge in lavish parties and extravagant events. During this time, everyone becomes caught up in the December festivities, neglecting to pause and reflect on their financial decisions. The impulse to spend and indulge often prevails over reason and logic during this festive season.

It feels almost like an out-of-body experience when you see yourself engaging in certain behaviours but feel powerless to stop them. You spend money without any limits and find yourself in the red, and if you have any savings, you may even dip into those reserves. Once December is over, the biggest challenge arises. You may feel grateful for the new year, but once the initial excitement fades, a grim realisation sets in.

This is the moment of truth when you come to understand that you will have a whole month of managing with very little. That is when the January blues hit you like a brick. On one hand, you are thankful for another new year and happy to be alive to experience it; on the other hand, you face a month of scraping by as you try to recover. Each day feels long as if a single day in January stretches into a week. The days drag on, and you find yourself simply rolling with it, almost as if you are dreaming. In January, people become tight-fisted and conservative, even those considered wealthy slowing their spending. It feels as if a solemn mood takes over after the exuberance of December when you almost feel like you’re floating on air, a stark contrast to the previous month when money seemed to flow freely from everyone’s hands.

During January, people start to calculate their December expenditures and look for ways to replenish their finances while eagerly anticipating their salary at the end of the month. Unfortunately, January often feels like one of the longest months of the year, making it a long wait from the first day until most people receive their paycheck. This extended stretch contributes to the January blues, a sentiment experienced by most people, except for a select few.

***

Feature Image by Karolina Grabowska for Pexels