Victor Ogu: How Can You Make The Second Half of The Year Count?

It’s now the second half of the year, and for many of us, it feels like a loud alarm clock going off—a reminder that time is passing and December is approaching quickly. The first six months of 2025 have brought many challenges, including rising living costs, social media burnout, career confusion, and relationship surprises. It’s safe to say that this year has been quite overwhelming. However, if there’s one thing that Nigerians and Africans are known for, it’s their resilience. We don’t give up. We don’t stay down for long. Instead, we reset, reclaim, and rise again.

Many young Nigerians are turning frustration into focus, in a bid to make July to December count significantly. How?

A Mid-Year Reality Check

A lot of us started the year with long vision boards, new planners and loud declarations like “this is my year”. But life happened, and the job didn’t come through. The savings disappeared. The fitness goals ghosted. And that’s okay. What matters now is how you move forward. July is not a time for shame. It’s a time for strategy and deliberate actions.

The July Reset

Across social media, you will find a new wave of Nigerians doing their “July reset” and “doubling their hustle”. From TikTok routines to Instagram reels showing clean slates, mood boards and prayer journals, people are intentionally starting over.

Think of July as your second January, but better. This time, you know what didn’t work. You’re not starting from scratch. You’re starting from experience.

Be Intentional

Take Dolapo, a 27-year-old content strategist who started the year jobless and anxious, unsure of her next move. But in April, she joined a free online community of creatives, updated her portfolio, and landed a remote gig in June. She’s now saving to travel in December.

Or Chidera, 24, who decided to cut off toxic relationships in May and focus on healing. Now, she feels lighter and she’s not forcing anything, while focusing on her growth.

These aren’t overnight wins. They’re second-half comebacks that are powered by intentional choices.

Now, here are some of the key trends we’re seeing among young Nigerians looking to take charge of the rest of the year:

Tech skill upskilling : Free and low-cost learning platforms are hot right now. Many people are learning product design, data analytics and web3 tools to boost their income potential.

: Free and low-cost learning platforms are hot right now. Many people are learning product design, data analytics and web3 tools to boost their income potential. Soft life, intentionally : The soft life is still trending, but with purpose. More Gen Zs and Millennials are finding ways to rest, say no, and prioritise mental health, even if it’s just small breaks and solo dates.

: The soft life is still trending, but with purpose. More Gen Zs and Millennials are finding ways to rest, say no, and prioritise mental health, even if it’s just small breaks and solo dates. Side hustles that make sense : People are ditching flashy, unprofitable side gigs and focusing on simple, scalable ones like digital products, voice-over work and e-commerce

: People are ditching flashy, unprofitable side gigs and focusing on simple, scalable ones like digital products, voice-over work and e-commerce Faith and Focus: From prayer challenges to spiritual retreats, a lot of young Nigerians are returning to faith as a grounding force.

So, do you want to reset and reclaim the rest of 2025?

Declutter your digital life. Unfollow accounts that create noise and mute distractions. Curate your feed with intention and set goals for the period from July to December. Break these goals into two or three main priorities to keep things simple.

Utilise apps like Notion, Google Keep, Habitica, or any other tools you prefer to track your progress enjoyably. Practice quiet ambition—there’s no need to announce your plans. Focus on taking action and surround yourself with positive energy. Engage with group chats, online communities, or faith circles to stay connected with people who uplift you.

One question to ask yourself today is, “If I keep doing what I have been doing, will I be proud of where I am by December?”

If the answer is no, then July is your cue to pivot. There’s still time. This year isn’t over. You’re not late. And your best six months might just be ahead of you. So reset. Reclaim your vision. And rise with confidence. Let’s make the second half of 2025 unforgettable in the best way possible.

What’s your second-half comeback plan?

Featured Image by Mikhail Nilov for Pexels