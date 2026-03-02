Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: How Companies Can Fill Roles Faster Without Sacrificing Quality

Sourcing the right candidate in a tight timeframe can be a daunting task. Some research shows that, on average, it takes around 44 days to complete the entire hiring process, from posting the job to extending the offer and having it accepted. In such a time-sensitive situation, it is easy to feel pressured to speed up the process, but compromising on quality for the sake of speed can ultimately hurt your company. So, how can hiring teams fill roles more quickly without sacrificing the calibre of candidates they bring on board? Let’s dive in.

Refining Your Job Descriptions

You have probably come across vague, uninspiring job descriptions that fail to fully capture what the role is really about. This is one of the first areas where hiring teams can improve the recruitment process. A clear, well-crafted job description is essential, not just for attracting candidates, but for helping them decide whether they should apply in the first place.

For example, imagine you are hiring for a marketing manager position. The original job description simply says, “manage marketing campaigns,” but does not clarify whether the role requires content creation, strategic planning, or team management. A candidate might apply, thinking they will be handling content exclusively, only to find out the role is mostly managerial. This confusion could cause them to drop out of the process or reject the offer later on.

Being transparent about job responsibilities, working conditions, and compensation upfront ensures that only qualified candidates apply, saving valuable time in the process. With clear expectations, you avoid wasting time on candidates who might not be the right fit.

Simplifying the Interview Process

Candidates do not want to jump through endless hoops to secure a job. A lengthy interview process can cause top talent to lose interest, especially when they are facing quicker, more efficient hiring processes elsewhere. It is essential to find a balance between being thorough and being efficient.

Instead of dragging out the process with multiple rounds of interviews, combine steps or conduct initial interviews via video calls. This allows you to evaluate their qualifications thoroughly while moving them through the process quickly. If you have already had a thorough virtual screening, there is no need for additional rounds unless necessary. Optimising your interview stages helps keep candidates engaged and reduces time-to-hire.

Enhancing Candidate Experience Through Communication

No one wants to feel left in the dark, especially during recruitment. Poor communication during the hiring process can result in top candidates backing out, even if the job is a great fit for them.

For example, a candidate has completed a lengthy interview process, but after the final round, there is no follow-up for several weeks. The candidate waits anxiously for an update, but hearing nothing, they accept an offer from a competitor who has been more communicative. In the end, a simple lack of timely communication caused you to lose a great hire.

To prevent this, maintain clear and consistent communication with your shortlisted candidates. This does not mean bombarding them with emails every day, but it is essential to keep them updated about their status at each stage. A quick email after an interview to confirm next steps or provide a timeline for decisions goes a long way in ensuring candidates feel valued. Regular check-ins and timely feedback help create a positive candidate experience and can make the difference when they are deciding whether to accept an offer.

Using Pre-Screening and Skill Assessments

Instead of relying solely on resumes and interviews to assess a candidate’s suitability, consider incorporating pre-screening questions or skill assessments earlier in the process. These tools can help you quickly identify top candidates and avoid wasting time on those who do not meet your requirements.

For instance, imagine you are hiring for a software engineering role. Instead of just reviewing resumes with varying technical expertise, you could send out a coding test or pre-screening questions. This way, you have already filtered out applicants who do not meet your technical requirements, saving you time in the interview process.

Pre-screening tools and skills assessments help identify the strongest candidates earlier, speeding up your process while ensuring you are still bringing in qualified people.

Building a Talent Pool for Future Roles

Although filling a position quickly is important, it is also wise to think ahead. One effective strategy for reducing time-to-hire in the future is building a talent pool of pre-vetted candidates. By keeping a database of candidates you have screened and interviewed for previous roles, you can speed up the process when new openings arise. This proactive approach reduces time spent sourcing new candidates from scratch and can help you fill roles more efficiently in the future.

For instance, if you have three top contenders for a role but can only hire one, the resumes of the other two candidates can be retained for future opportunities. Should a suitable position arise down the line, you can quickly reach out to either of them instead of starting the recruitment process from scratch. This approach not only saves time but also ensures you are reconnecting with pre-vetted talent who have already expressed interest in your organisation.

Having a talent pool allows you to tap into a ready group of qualified candidates, which cuts down your time-to-hire in future recruitment cycles.

Focusing on Candidate Fit Over Perfect Qualifications

In a competitive job market, it is tempting to hold out for the perfect candidate who ticks every box on your checklist. However, this approach can slow down the hiring process and cause you to miss out on great talent.

Consider this scenario: You are hiring for a customer service manager. You find a candidate who does not have extensive experience but shows excellent leadership skills and a passion for learning. By focusing too heavily on finding the “perfect” candidate with five years of experience, you might pass over someone who, with a little training, could thrive in the role.

Hiring for potential rather than perfection helps fill roles faster without sacrificing quality. Look for candidates with the right attitude, cultural fit, and potential to grow into the role rather than waiting for someone who meets every qualification.

Filling roles quickly without sacrificing quality is achievable if you focus on improving efficiency at every stage of the recruitment process. By refining job descriptions, optimising your interview process, maintaining consistent communication, using pre-screening tools, building a talent pool, and hiring for potential, you can reduce your time-to-hire while still bringing in the best candidates.