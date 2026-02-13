Ayobami Esther Akinnagbe: How Companies Can Retain Top Talents For Years

Having a company filled with top talent makes achieving organisational goals and objectives feel seamless. When every team member is highly skilled, motivated and aligned with the company’s mission, success naturally follows. However, what happens when the top talent begins to leave?

According to various research, one of the biggest challenges organisations face isn’t just finding the right talent, but also keeping them. High employee turnover doesn’t just disrupt workflows; it’s also costly in terms of recruitment, onboarding and loss of valuable expertise and experience that can take years to rebuild.

How do you ensure that your best employees stay, grow and thrive in your organisation?

Is your onboarding process setting the right tone?

Retention begins the moment a candidate accepts your offer. An engaging and well-structured onboarding process is critical in making employees feel valued and welcome. Imagine starting a new role only to be left to navigate processes or feel unsupported. It is not a great first impression.

A successful onboarding process does more than introduce employees to their roles; it integrates them into the company culture, establishes clear expectations and sets the stage for their success. When done well, onboarding can significantly boost employee engagement and reduce early turnover rates.

Are you creating growth opportunities?

Top talent is rarely content with stagnation. They thrive on learning, growth and new challenges. If they feel stuck in their roles, they’ll quickly start exploring opportunities elsewhere.

Create a clear path for career progression within your organisation. This could involve mentorship programs, skills training and opportunities for employees to take on new responsibilities or lead projects. Regularly discussing career goals with employees demonstrates that the organisation is invested in their development.

Is your feedback cycle effective?

Nobody likes to feel like their contributions go unnoticed. Regular feedback and recognition are essential in keeping employees engaged. Beyond annual performance reviews, create a culture of continuous feedback, both constructive and celebratory.

When employees know what they’re doing well and what they can improve on, they feel more connected to their work and aligned with the company’s expectations. Sometimes, a simple “great job” after completing a project or an acknowledgement during team meetings can go a long way in making employees feel appreciated.

Are you fostering a healthy work-life balance?

After the pandemic, work-life balance became a top priority for many professionals. Employees are looking for roles that allow them to excel at work while still having time to focus on their personal lives.

Flexible working arrangements, such as remote or hybrid models and policies that support employees’ mental health, like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), show that your company values its people beyond their job titles. A healthy balance ensures employees feel energised and committed rather than burnt out and disengaged.

Is your workplace culture inclusive and supportive?

People don’t just stay in companies; they stay in environments where they feel they belong. A toxic work culture can quickly drive away even the most loyal employee. Foster an inclusive and supportive workplace by encouraging open communication, celebrating diversity and addressing conflicts proactively. Employees who feel safe, respected and part of a team are more likely to stay committed to the organisation.

Are you competitive with compensation and benefits?

Although compensation is not the only factor influencing retention, it is undoubtedly a significant one. Employees who feel underpaid or undervalued are likely to seek better opportunities.

Regularly benchmark your compensation packages against industry standards to ensure they remain competitive. Beyond salary, consider other benefits like health insurance, paid-time off and wellness programs that show your organisation cares about employees’ overall well-being.

Are you regularly engaging with employees?

Sometimes, retention issues arise simply because organisations are not asking the right questions. Regularly check in with employees through one-on-one meetings or anonymous surveys to understand their pain points, aspirations and satisfaction levels.

Listening to employees’ feedback and implementing meaningful changes can significantly enhance retention. Employees want to feel heard and see that their input leads to tangible improvements. Retention really is about creating an environment where employees feel valued, challenged and supported every day.

***

Featured Image by Christina Morillo for Pexels