Nigerian AI Researcher Chinasa T. Okolo Joins World Bank to Advance Socioeconomic Development

Dr. Chinasa T. Okolo has been selected as a 2026 World Bank Group Africa Fellow, joining the Development Economics Research Group to work on AI models for socioeconomic development and the World Development Report.
Chinasa T. Okolo, a Nigerian-American computer scientist and 2026 World Bank Group Africa Fellow

Chinasa T. Okolo, a Nigerian-American computer scientist and 2026 World Bank Group Africa Fellow. Photo Credit: Chinasa T. Okolo/Instagram

Another day, another milestone for Chinasa T. Okolo. The Nigerian computer scientist and policy strategist has just been selected as a 2026 World Bank Group Africa Fellow, joining the Development Economics Research Group within the Poverty, Inequality, and Human Development unit. Already a familiar face in the global tech and policy space, Chinasa’s new role sees her joining the Development Economics Research Group, where she is specifically working within the Poverty, Inequality, and Human Development unit.

Being a World Bank Group Africa Fellow is a prestigious appointment that places young, talented African scholars at the heart of the Bank’s operations. For Chinasa, this means moving beyond purely digital conversations to tackle fundamental global issues like inclusive growth and socioeconomic development. In her current capacity, she is contributing to the World Development Report and developing AI models designed to solve complex challenges that affect real-world communities.

For those who need a reminder of just how far this woman has come, Chinasa holds a doctoral degree and a master’s degree in computer science from Cornell University. She has worked in research-based roles at Apple and Microsoft, served as a fellow at the Brookings Institution and has built a body of work focused on AI governance and safety for communities in low- and middle-income countries. She has been named to the TIME 100 AI list as one of the world’s most influential people in AI and honoured on the inaugural Forbes 30 Under 30 AI list. The World Bank Group Africa Fellowship is the latest chapter in a career that keeps getting bigger.

Chinasa T. Okolo in her doctoral regalia at Cornell University, celebrating her historic achievement as the first Nigerian to defend a PhD in Computer Science at the institution.

Chinasa T. Okolo in her doctoral regalia at Cornell University, celebrating her historic achievement as the first Nigerian to defend a PhD in Computer Science at the institution. Photo Credit: Chinasa T. Okolo/Instagram

Chinasa shared her excitement about the opportunity, saying the experience has already “tremendously expanded” her skillset and deepened her understanding of issues that exist outside of digital spaces. She also expressed gratitude for being able to “leverage my technical background to navigate career pathways at the highest levels of public policy, multilateralism, and international development.”

