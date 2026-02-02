The Creator Shift: Fisayo Fosudo on Why Authenticity Wins in the 2026 Tech Landscape

If you’ve spent any time on the Nigerian internet, you know that Fisayo Fosudo is the man with the plan (and the cleanest transitions in the game). But beyond the sleek tech reviews and the signature black turtlenecks, Fisayo has always had his finger on the pulse of where the creator economy is actually headed.

As we navigate 2026, the noise is louder than ever. AI is everywhere, and everyone has a ring light—but who will actually stay relevant? We had a quick chat with Fisayo to get his take on why the chasing views era is over and why building a real community is the new gold standard.

On the Evolution of the Creator

Fisayo believes that the novelty of new tech is wearing off, and we are returning to the basics of human connection. When asked about his 2026 predictions, he shared:

I think that in 2026, being a creator will become more serious. AI will become normal as I’ve seen people use bits of AI for scripting and in the videos themselves, AI may turn out to not be as special, and what really matters now is trust, originality or authenticity, and community. Creators who last will be the ones building real businesses, not just chasing views.

The Blueprint: Owning Your Audience

It’s one thing to have followers; it’s another thing to have a community. Fisayo has already been walking the talk with his own monthly newsletter, proving that owning your platform is the ultimate power move. On the shifts he anticipates and how we should all be preparing, he says:

People are looking to build more loyal audiences or have that community, I’ve also started a monthly newsletter where I share everything I learned for that month and the feedback has been significantly positive. I think creators should focus on ‘owning’ their audience, showing up on more than one platform, using AI to save time but also be skillful with the creativity, and creators should be thinking long-term instead of short-term.

Fisayo’s message is a wake-up call for anyone in the digital space: AI is a tool, not a personality. As we move through 2026, the creators who win won’t just be the ones with the best gadgets, but the ones who treat their craft like a business and their audience like a community.