Street King AKIIKA Returns with Cinematic Visual for “Surrender” ft. KIBAR



After the massive love and attention received from the Somori of Lagos album, rising street king and hip lamba master AKIIKA (Toye Jay) teams up with talented vocalist KIBAR for the official video of “Surrender.”



The highly anticipated visual serves as a special mid-year gift to fans, delivering another powerful experience from the versatile artist. “Surrender,” Track 11 off the Somori of Lagos album, tells a deep story of struggle, hustle, perseverance, and the unshakable determination to keep pushing no matter the challenges.



With emotional delivery, street-inspired energy, and motivational lyrics, AKIIKA (Toye Jay) and KIBAR remind listeners never to give up, even in life’s toughest moments. The official video reflects raw street reality while inspiring hope, strength, resilience, and wisdom.



Shot in Lagos and directed by Undisputed AO, the video delivers a cinematic blend of street culture, emotion, and real-life experience.

The audio, produced by TEESTicks — “O dun oooo” — brings a rich, energetic sound that perfectly amplifies the message of the song.



Catch “Surrender” now on all radio stations, local TV stations, and cable platforms across Nigeria.



Follow AKIIKA (Toye Jay) on Instagram, X, TikTok and KIBAR @iam_yokibar



Stream: https://ditto.fm/somori-of-lagos



Watch the official video below.





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