Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for "Somori" — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Adekunle Gold Dropped a 15-Track Album "Fuji" and the Only Rule Is “No Skips”

Asake’s New Look Has Fans Screaming “See Fine Boy!”

Encore Debuts in Lagos to Redefine the Afrobeats Live Experience

Yemi Alade’s "Mbali" Is the Colourful Reminder to Live, Dance & Stay Unbothered

Beyond the Superstar: Successful Transactions in the Afrobeats Music Industry

Timi Dakolo’s New Video Reminds Us That "Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand"

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

Tiwa Savage Covers Hunger Magazine, Talks New Album and Entering Her Mogul Era

Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for "Somori" — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Published

3 hours ago

Toye Jay, also known as Akiika, has released the official music video for his track Somori.” The visuals highlight themes of flamboyance, lavish spending, and the Southwestern charisma that has become a defining element of his style and persona.

Originally released in August, the audio version of Somori quickly gained attention for its smooth blend of Afropop and rap. Now, with the arrival of the video, fans are treated to a deeper experience that brings the track’s themes to life. From stylish scenes in the heart of Lagos to high-energy performance shots, the video paints a full picture of Toye Jay’s world, bold, vibrant, and unapologetically fast-paced.Directed by Gorilla Boy and shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the video doesn’t just amplify the track; it puts Toye Jay (Akiika) firmly in the spotlight, showcasing his versatility and flair both as a rapper and an artist unafraid to cruise in the fast lane.

For both longtime fans and new listeners, Somori offers a refreshing take on Afropop, spiced with Toye Jay’s unique lyrical edge.

