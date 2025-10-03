Toye Jay (Akiika) Drops Official Video for “Somori” — A Celebration of Southwest Swagger

Toye Jay, also known as Akiika, has released the official music video for his track “Somori.” The visuals highlight themes of flamboyance, lavish spending, and the Southwestern charisma that has become a defining element of his style and persona.

Originally released in August, the audio version of Somori quickly gained attention for its smooth blend of Afropop and rap. Now, with the arrival of the video, fans are treated to a deeper experience that brings the track’s themes to life. From stylish scenes in the heart of Lagos to high-energy performance shots, the video paints a full picture of Toye Jay’s world, bold, vibrant, and unapologetically fast-paced. Directed by Gorilla Boy and shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the video doesn’t just amplify the track; it puts Toye Jay (Akiika) firmly in the spotlight, showcasing his versatility and flair both as a rapper and an artist unafraid to cruise in the fast lane.

For both longtime fans and new listeners, Somori offers a refreshing take on Afropop, spiced with Toye Jay’s unique lyrical edge.

