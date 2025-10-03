TECNO Recognized with Two Awards at Marketing Edge Awards 2025

Connect with us

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

 on

On September 27, 2025, technology company TECNO received two awards at the Marketing Edge Awards, held a day earlier on September 26, 2025. The brand was named Outstanding New Product Launch of the Year for its CAMON 40 Series and received the Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Decade recognition. The awards highlight TECNO’s continued presence and activity in the mobile technology space over the past ten years.

The Outstanding New Product Launch of the Year award was presented to TECNO for its CAMON 40 Series, which drew attention for its camera features, design, and user interface. The launch attracted engagement across various markets and was met with a mix of consumer interest and industry commentary.

TECNO received the Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Decade award, reflecting its presence and impact in the mobile phone market, particularly across emerging markets. Over the past ten years, the brand has focused on providing devices that combine a range of technological features with accessible pricing, targeting users in regions such as Africa and Asia.

Speaking on the double win, TECNO’s Marketing Manager, Olumide Yomi-Omolayo expressed gratitude:

“These awards are not just trophies; they are symbols of the trust our customers place in us, the passion of our team, and our relentless pursuit of excellence. At TECNO, we believe innovation should be inclusive, and these recognitions fuel our drive to Stop At Nothing and keep delivering devices that inspire, empower, and connect.”

As TECNO celebrates these achievements, the brand reaffirms its commitment to breaking boundaries in mobile technology. From pioneering camera-centric smartphones to pushing the limits of AI, design, and user experience, TECNO is dedicated to shaping the future of mobile innovation for the next decade and beyond.

The 2025 Marketing Edge Awards have once again spotlighted TECNO as a brand that not only understands its market but continues to set the pace for others to follow. For more information about TECNO, follow TECNO on Instagram, Facebook  and X.

Sponsored Content

