Super Eagles Announce 23-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 23-man squad for Nigeria’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic this month.

Victor Osimhen headlines the list, returning after missing last month’s 1–1 draw with South Africa due to injury. He is joined by Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, team captain William Troost–Ekong, and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Sevilla striker Akor Adams has received his first-ever senior call-up, while Terem Moffi, Semi Ajayi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun have all been recalled. Stanley Nwabali keeps his spot between the posts, supported by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C with 11 points, three behind Benin Republic and South Africa. However, FIFA’s recent sanction against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player has left the group finely balanced, with two games left to play.

The Super Eagles will face Lesotho away on October 10 before hosting Benin Republic on October 14. Victories in both fixtures are crucial if Nigeria are to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), Adebayo Adeleye (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia), Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England), Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece), Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany), Benjamin Fredrick (Dender, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford, England), Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta, Italy), Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Turkey), Moses Simon (Paris FC, France), Cyriel Dessers (Rangers, Scotland), Tolu Arokodare (Genk, Belgium), Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France), Akor Adams (Sevilla, Spain), Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)