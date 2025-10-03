Connect with us

Dede Ashiogwu Just Gave Us the Perfect Mix of Culture and Glam in This Red George

Dede Ashiogwu’s red George look is a proud nod to culture and womanhood as she stands tall in the Big Brother Naija 10 finals. #BNxBBNaija10
Dede Ashiogwu may be in the thick of the Big Brother Naija Season 10 finals, but that hasn’t stopped her Instagram page from blessing us with a serious fashion moment. The finalist’s team recently shared photos of her in a look that feels equal parts regal and modern — a nod to her Igbo heritage styled with a contemporary twist.

She wore a rich red George fabric skirt with golden embroidery that immediately commands attention. Paired with it was a structured corset top featuring bold cut-outs, giving the traditional textile a refreshingly new edge. To tie it all together, she draped herself with a matching wrapper that added texture and dimension, while her soft glam makeup and sleek hair let the outfit do most of the talking.

Dede is one of the final nine housemates left standing — following Faith’s disqualification — and while the competition heats up in the house, it’s clear she’s also winning in the style department outside it.

See more photos below

