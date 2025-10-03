Connect with us

Kirk Franklin Dances, Stomps & Praises His Way Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Alfonso Ribeiro Had the Best Time Dancing Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Tony Goldwyn Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel & Chats "Scandal" with Jennifer Hudson

Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s "A Very Dirty Christmas" Coming This Holiday Season

Watch Gbemi & Toolz Discuss Nigerians Abroad and the Stereotypes They Face

Yemi Alade’s "Mbali" Is the Colourful Reminder to Live, Dance & Stay Unbothered

Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall & Chase Infiniti Show Out in Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Timi Dakolo’s New Video Reminds Us That "Nothing Dey Spoil for God Hand"

Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

Kirk Franklin brought gospel, groove, and stomps to Jennifer Hudson’s spirit tunnel, reminding fans why he remains a global icon.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kirk Franklin pulled up to the spirit tunnel like the icon he is. If you know Kirk Franklin, you already know — his energy is always sky-high, in the best way possible. It’s why we’ve loved him all these years.

Dressed in wide-leg gold trousers, a patterned jacket and those huge chunky boots, he came stomping, hopping, and dancing his way down the corridor. With every move — from his shoulder shakes to his little jumps — he had the whole tunnel clapping, cheering, and singing along.

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel has seen many grand entrances, but Kirk’s felt like a praise break rolled into a party. And honestly, who else could turn a short hallway walk into a full-on gospel celebration? Only Kirk Franklin.

Watch him walk below

