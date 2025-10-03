Kirk Franklin Dances, Stomps & Praises His Way Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Kirk Franklin pulled up to the spirit tunnel like the icon he is. If you know Kirk Franklin, you already know — his energy is always sky-high, in the best way possible. It’s why we’ve loved him all these years.

Dressed in wide-leg gold trousers, a patterned jacket and those huge chunky boots, he came stomping, hopping, and dancing his way down the corridor. With every move — from his shoulder shakes to his little jumps — he had the whole tunnel clapping, cheering, and singing along.

The Jennifer Hudson Show’s spirit tunnel has seen many grand entrances, but Kirk’s felt like a praise break rolled into a party. And honestly, who else could turn a short hallway walk into a full-on gospel celebration? Only Kirk Franklin.

Watch him walk below