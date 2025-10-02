Adekunle Gold Dropped a 15-Track Album “Fuji” and the Only Rule Is “No Skips”

“Guys, all I ask is this: listen in order, no skips. Whether you know the songs or not, trust the sequence. It’s a journey, an experience you can only feel if you go from start to finish. Thank you.”

That’s the message from Adekunle Gold as he releases his brand-new 15-track album, “Fuji.” Before today’s release, he had already teased fans with four singles: “Obimo,” “Coco Money,” “Bobo” featuring Lojay and Shoday, and “Believe.” Now, the full project is here, and he’s asking everyone to enjoy it the way he designed it — start to finish.

This is AG’s sixth album, following “Tequila Ever After” in 2023. Speaking to Apple Music, he explained that the title Fuji goes deeper than the sound itself:

“My album [title] started as an acronym. Finding Uncharted Journeys Inside. But I’m already making fuji sounds; since my first album Gold, I have a fuji-sounding song on every album. Even if I sing R&B, I sound fuji. So I might as well show the world this sound that I grew up on.”

For Adekunle Gold, fuji is personal and cultural.

“Fuji is just the sound of Lagos,” he says. “I grew up on fuji. I guess I should say thank you to my auntie for constantly playing it when I was a child. It’s at every party, every event, they play it everywhere. It’s ingrained in me.”

On Fuji, he leans fully into Yoruba oral music traditions — apala, fuji, tungba — while still creating space for storytelling. Tracks like “Big Fish” recount his journey, Many People reflects on success, and songs like “My Love Is the Same” and “Believe” centre on family and love.

He adds:

“I love my culture, I love my traditions and heritage. I will always uphold it. I feel, as Africans, we all have a duty, an obligation to show our culture. I will never stop doing that.”

With over a decade in the industry since “Sade,” Adekunle Gold continues to explore different sounds, but with Fuji, he’s sharing the one that has always been at the heart of his music.

So here’s the deal: headphones on, press play, and don’t you dare skip. AG Baby’s golden journey deserves to be heard exactly as he imagined it.

Listen to the album below