Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of “Sade”: The Song That Changed Everything!

Ten years ago today, Adekunle Gold made a move that would change his life forever. He recorded the song ‘Sade’, which would later become a defining moment in his career.

It all started one evening when he was cruising in his green baby boy (his car), listening to the radio on his way home from work. As “Story of My Life” by One Direction played, he couldn’t help but be struck by its beauty.

“I thought it was beautiful,” Adekunle recalls. “I thought it was a good melody and idea. So, I pulled out my phone, recorded the melody, and left it there.”

Little did he know, that simple moment would mark the beginning of something monumental. The recording sat forgotten on his phone for a while. But years later, when Adekunle began working on an EP to reflect the stories of his life, that long-forgotten melody came rushing back to him. It was time to revisit it, and that’s when he realised just how significant it could be.

For Adekunle Gold, “Sade” became more than just a cover. It became a piece of his life, his heart, and his story.

His music has always been about sincerity: “I just make music about myself or about a story that somebody told me,” he says. “I think it’s the sincerity that works for me.”

The story of “Sade” is also one of collaboration and community. Adekunle recalls how Olaitan Dada, who produced the song, helped make it happen—producing it for free and even getting it played on the radio.

Today, as he reflects on a decade of success, with hit singles like “Rodo,” “The Life I Chose,” and albums like “Gold,” “Tequila Ever After,” he takes pride in how far he’s come—and how far his music has taken him.

Ten years later, he says, “I can finally play my own song. Thank you for all the years you have and will keep supporting me.”

Watch Adekunle Gold share the inspiring story of “Sade“ below