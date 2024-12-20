Connect with us

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

Adekunle Gold Celebrates 10 Years of "Sade": The Song That Changed Everything!

Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

Michelle Obama Says Barack is the Toughest to Shop For | Her Hilarious Holiday Chat with Jennifer Hudson

Pasta lovers, get ready for a festive twist! Uzoms Kitchen has just dropped her Christmas-worthy Jollof Pasta recipe that’s absolutely delicious.

For this festive dish, you’ll need pasta, well seasoned fried goat meat, onions, tomato paste, blended pepper mix, chili sauce, basil leaves, seasoning cubes, and oregano.

But here’s the secret: Uzom says the key to making this dish mouthwatering is using the same oil you fried the goat meat in to cook the pasta. Yep, all that meaty goodness soaks right into the pasta, creating a burst of flavours that’ll have you coming back for more.

Can you already taste the goodness? If you’re looking to add more exciting dishes to your holiday spread, we’ve got you covered with more Christmas-inspired menu ideas here, here, here, and here.

Now, let’s get into how you can make this Christmas-worthy Jollof Pasta below

