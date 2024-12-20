Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms’ Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

Pasta lovers, get ready for a festive twist! Uzoms‘ Kitchen has just dropped her Christmas-worthy Jollof Pasta recipe that’s absolutely delicious.

For this festive dish, you’ll need pasta, well seasoned fried goat meat, onions, tomato paste, blended pepper mix, chili sauce, basil leaves, seasoning cubes, and oregano.

But here’s the secret: Uzom says the key to making this dish mouthwatering is using the same oil you fried the goat meat in to cook the pasta. Yep, all that meaty goodness soaks right into the pasta, creating a burst of flavours that’ll have you coming back for more.

Can you already taste the goodness? If you’re looking to add more exciting dishes to your holiday spread, we’ve got you covered with more Christmas-inspired menu ideas here, here, here, and here.

Now, let’s get into how you can make this Christmas-worthy Jollof Pasta below