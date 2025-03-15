Bell Peppers in a Smoothie? Uzoms Kitchen Shows Why It Works

Bell peppers in a smoothie? It might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind, but hear us out. With their natural sweetness and a boost of vitamin C, they blend surprisingly well with fruits like pineapple, creating a refreshing and nutrient-packed drink.

Making it is as simple as it gets. Start by cleaning out the seeds from the bell peppers and chopping them into small pieces. Peel and dice your pineapple, then toss everything into a blender. Blend until smooth, and just like that, you have a healthy smoothie ready to go.

Watch how Uzoms Kitchen makes it below.