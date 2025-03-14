Connect with us

BN TV

VJ Adams, Endurance & More Take On Tough Challenges on The Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Music

Gilmore Shares His Heartbreak in Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver"

BN TV Movies & TV

Wedding Drama, An Ex and a Blind Date | The Most Toasted Girl Episode 4

BN TV Music

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

BN TV Music

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade’s International Collaborations We Can’t Stop Vibing To

BN TV Relationships

Lanre Olusola & Michelle McKinney Hammond Talk On What It Takes to Lure & Hook Your Man

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

BN TV Music

FOLA’s "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

BN TV Music

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

BN TV

VJ Adams, Endurance & More Take On Tough Challenges on The Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Another round of The Kiekie Unscripted Experience is here. This time, the games are testing both brains and brawn.

First up, team VJ Adams vs. team KUE took on the Back to School challenge, where they had to unscramble words from a basket of letters and arrange them correctly on a board. Sounds easy until the pressure kicks in.

Next, it was all about speed and endurance in the Climbers Game, where TikTok star Endurance faced off against a team KUE representative. The mission was to spell out “Unscripted” with a twist. Each player had to grab a letter, scale a wall, and place it at the top. The fastest one walked away with N200,000 for their team.

The energy didn’t stop there. The episode also featured live performances from Tolu, Ceci, Marvel, King Rhema, and Mike Jay.

Who cracked the words first, who conquered the climb, and which team had the last laugh? Hit play and see for yourself.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php