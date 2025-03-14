VJ Adams, Endurance & More Take On Tough Challenges on The Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Another round of The Kiekie Unscripted Experience is here. This time, the games are testing both brains and brawn.

First up, team VJ Adams vs. team KUE took on the Back to School challenge, where they had to unscramble words from a basket of letters and arrange them correctly on a board. Sounds easy until the pressure kicks in.

Next, it was all about speed and endurance in the Climbers Game, where TikTok star Endurance faced off against a team KUE representative. The mission was to spell out “Unscripted” with a twist. Each player had to grab a letter, scale a wall, and place it at the top. The fastest one walked away with N 200,000 for their team.

The energy didn’t stop there. The episode also featured live performances from Tolu, Ceci, Marvel, King Rhema, and Mike Jay.

Who cracked the words first, who conquered the climb, and which team had the last laugh? Hit play and see for yourself.