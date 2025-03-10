Connect with us

BN TV

Watch Tacha, Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci & MC Lively Face Off on the Kiekie Unscripted Experience

BN TV Inspired

How Can You Position Yourself for Greatness? Watch Lanre Olusola Share Strategies

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind the Scenes of 'Suky': See Exclusive Photos & Listen to the Soundtrack

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan Glorifies God in His Latest Release "Who Is Like You"

BN TV Cuisine

This Moist Chocolate Cupcake Recipe by Spice Bangla Is So Good

BN TV Music

From Despair to Hope: Victoria Orenze & Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Far Beyond’ Paints a Powerful Vision

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Keep It Real on Love and Marriage on the Transparent Talk Show

BN TV Movies & TV

The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

BN TV Movies & TV

From Spiritual Money to Botched Interviews, You've Got to Watch The Most Toasted Girl Season 2

BN TV Living

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On "Be Transformed" Podcast

BN TV

Watch Tacha, Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci & MC Lively Face Off on the Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Picture your favourites sweating it out, using their butts to burst balloons, spinning until they’re dizzy, and blowing tissue rolls down tracks – all for the chance to win big for their team. In the latest episode of The Kiekie Unscripted Experience, the stars step out of their comfort zones, taking on some lighthearted games while competing for the team prize money.

First up, Mr Macaroni and MC Lively go head-to-head in the Balloon Bursters Game. Each gets assigned a colour and has to grab their designated balloon from the pool, take it to a stool, and sit on it to burst it. The winner gets 250k to share among their team. Sounds easy, right? You’ll be surprised.

Next, it’s Tacha vs. Hilda Baci in the Spin and Roll challenge. They have to hold hands and spin for 30 seconds, then grab a hand fan and blow an empty tissue roll down a track. It’s trickier than it sounds.

Who took home the cash in the Balloon Bursters game between Mr. Macaroni and MC Lively? What about the battle between Tacha and Hilda? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php