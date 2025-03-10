Watch Tacha, Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci & MC Lively Face Off on the Kiekie Unscripted Experience

Picture your favourites sweating it out, using their butts to burst balloons, spinning until they’re dizzy, and blowing tissue rolls down tracks – all for the chance to win big for their team. In the latest episode of The Kiekie Unscripted Experience, the stars step out of their comfort zones, taking on some lighthearted games while competing for the team prize money.

First up, Mr Macaroni and MC Lively go head-to-head in the Balloon Bursters Game. Each gets assigned a colour and has to grab their designated balloon from the pool, take it to a stool, and sit on it to burst it. The winner gets 250k to share among their team. Sounds easy, right? You’ll be surprised.

Next, it’s Tacha vs. Hilda Baci in the Spin and Roll challenge. They have to hold hands and spin for 30 seconds, then grab a hand fan and blow an empty tissue roll down a track. It’s trickier than it sounds.

Who took home the cash in the Balloon Bursters game between Mr. Macaroni and MC Lively? What about the battle between Tacha and Hilda? You’ll have to watch to find out.