While You Anticipate “Finding Me”, Here’s Your Ultimate Funke Akindele Binge List

It’s official, Funke Akindele’s next film is almost here. “Finding Me” drops on Amazon Prime Video on 16 March. This time, she’s bringing a story of self-discovery, love, money, confidence, balance, or maybe just a little drama.

Written, directed, and produced by Funke herself, “Finding Me” brings together a stellar cast, including Shaffy Bello, Dele Odule, Sharon Ooja, Tina Mba, Dakore Egbuson–Akande, Omoni Oboli, Omowunmi Dada, Efe Iwara, Joseph Benjamin, Femi Adebayo Salami, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and AbdulGafar Abiola (The Cute Abiola).

Since we’re counting down to “Finding Me,” now feels like the perfect time to revisit some of Funke’s memorable films. The ones that made us laugh, cry, shake our heads, and hit replay.

If you’re looking for something to binge while you wait, here’s where to start.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

Funke Akindele’s “Jenifa” franchise is legendary, and “Everybody Loves Jenifa” takes the drama to another level. This time, Jenifa’s fame starts to slip when a new neighbour, Lobster, steals the spotlight with his own charity work. A trip to Ghana takes a dangerous turn when Jenifa and her friends find themselves caught up with a deadly drug baron all because a bag of drugs is mistakenly left in their rental.

With Jenifa’s usual mix of humour, drama, and unexpected twists, this film is a rollercoaster from start to finish. It’s no surprise that “Everybody Loves Jenifa” broke records, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time with over ₦1.88 billion at the box office.

A Tribe Called Judah

Funke’s blockbuster “A Tribe Called Judah” broke records at the Nigerian box office for a reason. The film follows five brothers who come together to pull off a heist. Their mother, Jedidah (played by Funke Akindele), has struggled to raise them alone, and when she falls seriously ill, they decide to rob a mall to pay for her treatment. But their plan takes an unexpected turn when they run into another group of robbers already on the scene.

The movie features an impressive cast, including Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, and Olumide Oworu, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, and Olayode Juliana. With the perfect mix of action, comedy, and emotion, this film keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

She Must Be Obeyed

This one takes us into the world of Afrobeats, but not the glitz and glamour we usually see. “She Must Be Obeyed” follows Siyanbola Adewale, AKA SHE, a successful but ruthless music star played by Funke Akindele. On the surface, SHE is a glamorous diva but behind the scenes, she will do anything to stay on top, even if it means crushing anyone who gets in her way.

The series stars Nancy Isime, Patience Ozokwo, Veeiye, Waje, Akah Nnani, and Lateef Adedimeji. If you love drama, betrayal and all the behind-the-scenes politics of the music industry, this one is worth watching.

Battle on Buka Street

This film is a perfect mix of comedy, drama, and family chaos. “Battle on Buka Street” tells the story of two rival stepmothers who turn a local food business into a full-blown war. Yejide (played by Funke Akindele) and Awele (played by Mercy Johnson) are determined to outdo each other, leading to some hilarious and dramatic moments.

Aside from Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson, the cast includes Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, and Femi Jacobs. The film brings laughter and family drama.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

“Omo Ghetto: The Saga” became one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films for good reason. It follows Lefty, played by Funke Akindele, who is caught between two worlds—her life as a rich woman’s daughter and her past as a streetwise troublemaker. No matter how hard she tries to leave her old ways behind, the streets keep calling.

The movie is packed with action, comedy, and unforgettable performances from stars like Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe among others.

That’s it! Five solid Funke Akindele movies to keep you busy while we wait for “Finding Me” to drop. Which one are you watching first?