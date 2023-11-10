Funke Akindele Unveils Official Trailer for “A Tribe Called Judah”



Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie, “A Tribe Called Judah.”

The movie follows the story of a family of boys “who decide to rob a small mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.”

The film is set to premiere on December 15, 2023, and will feature a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah.

Also joining them are Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode, and Yvonne Jegede.

“A Tribe Called Judah” was directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, and Funke Akindele and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

