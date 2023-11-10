Connect with us

Funke Akindele Unveils Official Trailer for "A Tribe Called Judah"

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Editi Effiong Announces Richard Mofe-Damijo as the Chairman of Anakle Films at AFRIFF

Dika Ofoma's "A Quiet Monday” Set to Premiere at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland

Mo Abudu's Short Films "Her Perfect Life" and "Iyawo Mi" Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan’s Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

Wale Ojo, Tracy Kababiito & Isabelle Kabano set to star in Ema Edosio-Deelen's 'Bisesero: A Daughter's Story'

Shaffy Bello, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Tacha to star in Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Wire Wire"

See Photos of AY Makun, William Uchemba, Nadia Buari & More at the Premiere of "Merry Men 3: Nemesis"

Funke Akindele Unveils Official Trailer for "A Tribe Called Judah"

3 hours ago

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie, “A Tribe Called Judah.”

The movie follows the story of a family of boys “who decide to rob a small mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.”

The film is set to premiere on December 15, 2023, and will feature a star-studded cast that includes Funke Akindele as Jedidah Judah, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah.

Also joining them are Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline AlexEtinosa IdemudiaJuliana Olayode, and Yvonne Jegede.

“A Tribe Called Judah” was directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy, and Funke Akindele and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

