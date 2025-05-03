Uncover the Secrets in “Raji and the Beast” Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

In the heart of the river, where shadows move quietly and long-forgotten secrets lie buried, a discovery changes everything.

What begins as an ordinary day for a sand miner quickly spirals into something far more unsettling when he unearths a strange box hidden in the riverbank. That single moment sets off a chain of events, dragging him into a world where the past refuses to stay buried, and an unseen force begins to stir. As fear grows and reality blurs, he finds himself caught in a battle between destiny and danger.

This gripping tale unfolds in “Raji and the Beast,” coming to cinemas nationwide from May 16. Directed and produced by Darasen Richards, the film promises a tense and immersive experience, rich with suspense, emotion, and unforgettable scenes.

Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis, Femi Branch and more, the film’s atmosphere is brought to life through the lens of cinematographer Sanjo Adegoke. Costume design, sound, and VFX work in tandem to build a haunting world that stays with you long after the credits roll.

With striking imagery, gripping tension, and a story that cuts deep, “Raji and the Beast” explores how one forgotten object can awaken the past and change everything.

Watch the official trailer below: