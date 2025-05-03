Connect with us

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

BN TV Music

Mádé Kuti Is Turning Flaws Into Fuel in His Soul-Stirring New Anthem "I Won’t Run Away"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

BN TV Music

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

BN TV Music

Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in 'Laho II' Video

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rumi Carter’s Stage Debut Might Be the Sweetest Moment of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Yet

BN TV Music

Olamide & Wizkid’s 'Kai!' Is All Swagger, Rhythm & Late Night Vibes | Watch Video

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

BN TV

Uncover the Secrets in “Raji and the Beast” Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

“Raji and the Beast” takes you on an intense journey where fate, hidden truths, and suspense collide.

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In the heart of the river, where shadows move quietly and long-forgotten secrets lie buried, a discovery changes everything.

What begins as an ordinary day for a sand miner quickly spirals into something far more unsettling when he unearths a strange box hidden in the riverbank. That single moment sets off a chain of events, dragging him into a world where the past refuses to stay buried, and an unseen force begins to stir. As fear grows and reality blurs, he finds himself caught in a battle between destiny and danger.

This gripping tale unfolds in “Raji and the Beast,” coming to cinemas nationwide from May 16. Directed and produced by Darasen Richards, the film promises a tense and immersive experience, rich with suspense, emotion, and unforgettable scenes.

Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Odunlade Adekola, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis, Femi Branch and more, the film’s atmosphere is brought to life through the lens of cinematographer Sanjo Adegoke. Costume design, sound, and VFX work in tandem to build a haunting world that stays with you long after the credits roll.

With striking imagery, gripping tension, and a story that cuts deep, “Raji and the Beast” explores how one forgotten object can awaken the past and change everything.

Watch the official trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darasen Richards (@darasen)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php