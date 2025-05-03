Connect with us

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

Johnny Drille and Fireboy DML bring easy chemistry and sweet energy to the “Angelina” video.

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Johnny Drille and Fireboy DML just dropped the music video for Angelina, and it’s giving everything the song promised — smooth, sweet, and full of quiet charm.

The visuals feel like a slow Sunday afternoon, soft lighting, cosy vibes, and that dreamy feeling of being totally into someone. Johnny brings his mellow, soulful energy, while Fireboy DML floats through the scenes with that laid-back cool we’ve come to love.

There’s no drama here. Just two guys singing about a girl who’s got their full attention. A few easy dance steps, some playful moments, and scenes that feel like pages from a love note. It’s simple, it’s warm, and it totally works.

Watch the video below:

