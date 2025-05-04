Niniola Is in Full Dancefloor Mode With New Single “Ginger Me (Alum)”

Following the success of her third studio album “Press Play” and the celebration of 10 years in music, Niniola is showing no signs of slowing down. The queen of Afro-house is already setting the tone for 2025, promising a steady stream of dancefloor anthems.

She returns with a brand new single titled “Ginger Me (Alum)”, produced by Niphkeys. It’s a high-energy dance track with a playful, imaginative twist—one that’s bound to get you moving and spark your curiosity.

Speaking about the song, Niniola said: “This year we are dancing and nothing else… I know some of my fans have missed this part of me, and I thought, why not refresh their minds and make them imagine again lol. With this record, you are expected to dance, scream, jump, and set your imagination free. You will love this lol.”

Hit play and let the music move you.

Listen to “Ginger Me (Alum)” below: