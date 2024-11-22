Niniola Turns Up the Heat with “Pepper Dem” Video

The Queen of Afro-House, Niniola, is turning up the heat with the release of the official music video for her single “Pepper Dem“, from her latest album “Press Play.”

Directed by Kemz and Michael Ndika, the video is a burst of energy, colour, and signature Niniola vibes.

With lines like “Let us do something wey go pepper dem, something wey go fire them,” Niniola gives us a song full of confidence and fun. She mixes catchy beats with playful lyrics like “Sit on dem like Yoko Zuna o,” making it impossible not to move along.

The video is just as exciting as the song, featuring hot dance moves, stunning outfits, and scenes that perfectly match the “pepper dem” spirit.

Watch below