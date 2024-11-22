Wizkid’s “Morayo”—A Beautiful Tribute to His Mother & the Joy of New Beginnings

Wizkid’s new album, “Morayo,” is here, and it’s definitely worth the wait. After the heartbreaking loss of his mum, Jane Dolapo Balogun, last year, Wizkid is pouring his heart into this album, turning his grief into a beautiful tribute. “Morayo,” which means “I See Joy” in Yoruba, is all about celebrating life, love, and the legacy his mum left behind.

This is Wizkid’s 6th studio album, and it’s packed with some seriously exciting collaborations. Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, Anaïse, and Taikola—talk about a lineup! If you’ve already been vibing to tracks like “Kese (Dance)” and “Piece of My Heart” with Brent Faiyaz, trust us, “Morayo” is about to take your playlist to a whole new level.

“Morayo” comes three years after “More Love, Less Ego” (2022), and fans are already calling it “album of the year,” even Ayra Starr gave it a perfect “1000/10” rating. So, if you haven’t hit play yet, what are you waiting for?

Check out some of the reactions:

Suspect just dropped the album of the year #Morayo pic.twitter.com/nya6odQwtq — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) November 21, 2024

I think I understand that whole “I am not an Afrobeat artist” statement…. This album just proves he can do 6 genres of music and do them very well. #Morayo — Folu 🚀 (@FoluShaw) November 22, 2024

