Connect with us

Music

Wizkid Calls Us to the Dance Floor with New Single "Kese (Dance)"

Music

Meet the Five Nigerians With the Most Grammy Nominations: Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti & More

Music Sweet Spot

Mark Zuckerberg & T-Pain Just Turned "Get Low" into a Love Song, and Yes, We're Intrigued!

BN TV Music

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

BN TV Music

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Music

Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Debut "Hard Guy Confessions" EP–You Might Rethink Love

BN TV Music

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of “Ifineme”

BN TV Music

Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

BN TV Music

Tyla Takes Home 3 MTV EMA Awards & Thanks Afrobeats for “Opening Doors” for African Music

BN TV Music

A Love Story Unfolds in Juma Jux’s “Ololufe Mi” Video Starring Priscilla Ojo

Music

Wizkid Calls Us to the Dance Floor with New Single “Kese (Dance)”

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

With his new album “Morayo” on the horizon, Wizkid has just dropped a fresh single, “Kese (Dance),” and it’s a full-on invitation to the dance floor. Packed with energy, this track is all about moving to the rhythm—day or night, Wizkid’s got us on our feet.

From the moment he sings, “Chale make we dance gbedu, the music e dey play gbedu, omo say we go dance gbedu,” it’s clear: this is the ultimate anthem for anyone ready to let loose and celebrate life through dance.

This track comes after his collaboration with Brent Faiyaz on “Piece of My Heart,” and it shows Wizkid is ready to drop something special with “Morayo.” The album trailer’s already out, and if it’s anything like this single, we’re in for an exciting ride.

Hit play below to listen to “Kese (Dance)” and get ready to move

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php