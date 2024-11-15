Wizkid Calls Us to the Dance Floor with New Single “Kese (Dance)”

With his new album “Morayo” on the horizon, Wizkid has just dropped a fresh single, “Kese (Dance),” and it’s a full-on invitation to the dance floor. Packed with energy, this track is all about moving to the rhythm—day or night, Wizkid’s got us on our feet.

From the moment he sings, “Chale make we dance gbedu, the music e dey play gbedu, omo say we go dance gbedu,” it’s clear: this is the ultimate anthem for anyone ready to let loose and celebrate life through dance.

This track comes after his collaboration with Brent Faiyaz on “Piece of My Heart,” and it shows Wizkid is ready to drop something special with “Morayo.” The album trailer’s already out, and if it’s anything like this single, we’re in for an exciting ride.

Hit play below to listen to “Kese (Dance)” and get ready to move