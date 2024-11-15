Experience Love in Ric Hassani’s New Single “Love & Romance II” feat Ne-Yo & Joeboy

Connect with us

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Ric Hassani is back with a new love anthem, “Love & Romance II” featuring Joeboy and Ne-Yo. This song is all about the warmth of devotion and the simple joy of being with someone who truly gets you.

Following his hit “Diamonds Are Forever “featuring Luca Damon, Ric brings us another heartfelt piece that shows him at his best—genuine, romantic, and vulnerable.

“Love & Romance II,” produced by Ajih Makes Good Music and polished by Spane5 at MIXLiNE, has a captivating tune that pulls you in. The lyrics are full of promises, with lines like, “You my remedy, me and you we got the chemistry… Baby, you see my love is your love, nothing can come up between us.”

It’s a song that celebrates love in its purest form.

Press play to listen to the audio for “Love & Romance II” below

 

