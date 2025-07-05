Becoming Miss Manchester 2025 as A Single Mother; Monica Oyasor in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Did you miss our last conversation with Shedrack Salami? You can catch up here.

Today, we’re doing life with Monica Oyasor, the Miss Manchester GB 2025. I’m a British-Nigerian woman, a single mum, a tech entrepreneur, and the founder of Motherhood Unbound, a growing platform created to help single mothers.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Monica. How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling so deeply grateful and grounded. This season of my life is surreal, balancing motherhood, tech, advocacy, and now standing as Miss Manchester GB. Every moment feels purposeful, and being featured on BellaNaija is such an honour. I’m just taking it all in.

Well done! Tell us about your background—childhood, growing up, education, and anything from your childhood that influenced who you are today

I was born and raised in Nigeria, and growing up there shaped my sense of justice, resilience and responsibility. From a young age, I was exposed to many challenging dynamics, especially around relationships, marriage, and the societal conditions many women were subjected to. I witnessed women endure domestic abuse and stay in painful circumstances simply because they lacked financial independence or a safe alternative. Even as a little girl, I remember thinking: One day, I want to create a safe space for women and children to feel seen, supported, and free.

That vision stayed with me for years. But as life went on, I pursued education, moved to the UK, and built a successful career in tech. I began managing global digital transformations and building my independence. Somewhere along the way, I shelved that dream, thinking I had time.

Then I lost my brother, Uduimoh. His passing shook me to my core. It reminded me that tomorrow isn’t promised and reignited my purpose. Now, brick by brick, I’m building the life little Monica dreamed of, creating spaces that empower women, telling our stories, and honouring the strength I inherited from my mother, who showed me how to survive and still stand tall.

So sorry for your loss

Thank you.

Congratulations on becoming Miss Manchester GB 2025. As a tech entrepreneur and single mum, what has balancing these roles taught you about yourself and about womanhood?

Thank you. Balancing these roles has taught me that womanhood is not about choosing a lane; it’s about embracing your fullness. I’m a tech professional who leads with strategy. I’m a mother raising a bold, bright boy. I’m a charity founder driven by lived experience. And I’m a beauty queen proving that elegance and impact can coexist.

Being a single mother has made me more intuitive, more grounded, and more driven. It’s also softened me in the best way, made me more intentional with my time, my energy, and my voice. I’ve learned that womanhood is a sacred dance between strength and softness. And when you honour both, you unlock your power.

You said you’ve started building safe spaces for women. Tell us about this

I started Motherhood Unbound from the gap I felt firsthand, both emotionally and practically, when I became a single mum. I left my relationship just two weeks postpartum. At a time when most women are being cared for, I was navigating heartbreak, shame and survival. Society often views single motherhood as something to be ashamed of, and that stigma is heavy.

I created Motherhood Unbound as a movement to affirm, support, and uplift single mothers. It’s a space where they’re not judged but celebrated, where they’re given tools and language to heal emotionally, mentally, physically, financially, and spiritually.

As a certified mindset coach, I also mentor women through major life transitions, whether that’s navigating motherhood, breaking into tech, or rebuilding after life-changing moments. I share free resources like my eBook guide through the platform to support women in rebuilding holistically.

My mission is to help them shift from survival into self-actualisation. To rewrite the narrative and remind them that this journey doesn’t diminish you, it deepens you.

What does it mean for you to stand on the Miss Great Britain stage as a British-Nigerian single mother?

It means everything. Pageantry hasn’t seen a mother hold the Miss Great Britain title in over 25 years, and now, I stand here, a single mother, a charity founder, a woman of purpose, defying every expectation.

For me, this isn’t about beauty. It’s about visibility. It’s about showing that our stories, our real, raw and remarkable stories, deserve space and a spotlight. When I walk that stage in October for the Miss Great Britain finals, I’m walking for every woman who thought her past disqualified her. Every mother who thought her dreams had to die for her child to live.

This isn’t just a crown, it’s a calling. And I hope when people see me, they see proof that your history doesn’t define you; your healing does.

So, how did your Nigerian heritage influence your drive and confidence? How is it influencing the values you’re now teaching your child?

Being Nigerian, more specifically being Edo, has deeply shaped my grit, grace and grounding. From the food I cook to the language I speak to my son, our culture lives in every corner of our home. I speak Edo with him, and now he’s started replying. It makes my heart burst with pride.

Our heritage reminds me daily that I come from strength. It has also helped me find balance in parenting. I believe in soft parenting, listening, nurturing, but I also hold space for firm discipline. As a hyper little boy, he needs that structure. I’m raising him to be kind, but strong. Free, but respectful. Rooted in where he comes from, and confident in where he’s going.

Are you visiting Nigeria soon? If yes, are you taking him with you?

Yes, and I can’t wait to take him to Nigeria soon. I know he’ll love the energy, the space, the people. It’s home. I’m so excited to reconnect with the energy of home. Our food, our people, our stories. Nigeria is where my fire comes from.

While I’m there, I’ll be hosting a surprise empowerment event, and I’m also collaborating with a few fashion brands I love. I’m open to other aligned partnerships, whether in media, advocacy, or fashion, because my heart is truly to build bridges between my British and Nigerian identities. I want to connect with the community, listen, collaborate and amplify voices that deserve the spotlight.

I’m sure Nigerians can’t wait to meet you

I can’t wait too.

What’s one misconception people have about single motherhood that you hope your platform can change?

That it’s the end. That you’re damaged goods. That life is now something to survive instead of thrive through. But the truth is, single motherhood is a reset. It can be the most transformative, grounding and powerful season of your life.

At Motherhood Unbound, we help women see single motherhood as a season of awakening, not shame. It’s a chance to look inward, confront patterns and rise as the woman you were always meant to be.

This journey can be uncomfortable, but comfort never created greatness. And yes, it’s hard. But so is staying stuck. We empower women to leap, to honour the decision that led them here, and to trust the process. Whether they stay single or remarry, that choice should come from a healed, whole place. And if you commit to the healing, this journey won’t break you. It will build you.

What motivated your entry into tech, and how are you using your skills to support other women, especially mothers?

I entered tech before becoming a mum, driven by my love for systems and strategy. Over time, I transitioned into project leadership and began supplying skilled resources to companies implementing ERP systems across various industries. It’s opened the door to incredible contract opportunities and allowed me to work on high-impact digital transformations globally.

Tech gave me not just financial stability, but flexibility, something that became even more valuable when I became a mother. I now use that experience to mentor women and speak about navigating career pivots, purpose, and personal power. Through my coaching, I support women through life transitions, whether that’s entering tech, navigating motherhood, or finding clarity after a major shift.

I’m living proof that you can be strategic and soft, corporate and creative, a mother and a leader. You don’t have to choose one lane; you just have to own yours fully.

How has your experience in both the UK and Nigerian communities shaped your views on purpose, identity and representation?

Living across two cultures has taught me that womanhood, no matter the country, often comes with shared experiences, especially around motherhood, identity, and emotional labour.

Whether in the UK or Nigeria, I’ve seen how isolating the postnatal journey can be. But the difference lies in visibility and support. In the UK, there may be more structured support, but stigma still exists. In Nigeria, and even among Nigerians in the diaspora, many single mothers suffer in silence due to cultural shame and a lack of resources.

That contrast made me realise the importance of representation. Women need to see themselves reflected in leadership, in media, and in empowerment spaces. That’s where true healing and community begin.

For other women, especially single mothers, who may feel unseen, what’s one message you want to leave them with?

You’re going to be okay. Even if it doesn’t feel like it today. If you’ve already made the leap, don’t waver. Honour your decision. You felt something deeply, and it led you here. If you’re still stuck in fear, I promise, growth lives on the other side of discomfort. This journey is shaping you into one of the most powerful versions of yourself. And when it gets hard, ground yourself. Use the resources you do have. Take one day at a time.

__

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Monica

Thank you for having me.

_____________________

Many thanks to Monica Oyasor for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We’d love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!