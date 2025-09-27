The Making of Shank Comics in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we are doing life with Shank Comics (Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel), a comedian, skit maker, and YouTuber who has emerged as one of the leading voices in Nigeria's new wave of digital comedy. Known for his signature catchphrase "Lit Gang," Shank has expanded himself beyond short-form comedy into live performances and global collaborations. In 2025, he won $10,000 at Kai Cenat's Streamer University event, which marked his entry into streaming.

Hello Shank. How are you feeling today?

Hello. I’m doing great, and you?

A lot of people enjoyed watching your content as a creator. Why did you switch to streaming, and how did you know it was time?

Hmm, to me, streaming is just added value to get what I want from my career. 10 months ago, I didn’t want to be a streamer, but along the line, I discovered that streaming is a powerful weapon I can add to my brand. Giving me more chances to achieve my goals as a creative, and what I want is simple: “The world must hear my name”. Now… I’m a skit maker, streamer and a YouTuber. Tomorrow, I might add something else. Whatever aligns with my vision, I do…shamelessly!

Please tell us about your background –education, childhood, career journey and an aspect of your childhood that shaped who you are today?

I can’t remember what happened in my kindergarten days, but I am sure I didn’t know book, lol. I attended Goodness and Mercy Private School, Olambe, Ogun State, for my primary school and Lagos State Model College, Meiran, for my secondary school. I studied Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. After university, I knew deep down I didn’t want to work for anyone. I started as a Twitter influencer in 2019, and one day, a video I posted went viral, and since then, it has only been God. I don’t even know how I got here.

When did you realise comedy could become more than just skits online, that it could actually be your career?

When I started getting paid. Omo, I locked in. Make God no shame us.

What’s been the most challenging effort you’ve put into your career so far, and what did you learn from it?

I put a lot into it. At every point in my life, I always try something different because I get bored easily. 2019 was Twitter; 2020 was 3 Points videos; 2021 was Evangelist A. A Alao videos; 2022, I started Lit Gang; in 2023, I started making YouTube videos; in 2024, I combined skits and YouTube, and in 2025, I started streaming. I love being excited. If I’m not excited, I find something to excite me.

Looking back at your journey so far, what has content creation taught you about Nigerians and about yourself?

Nigerians–in fact, people in general–don’t know what they want until you give them something. So don’t overthink, just do. People just want to be entertained.

If you weren’t doing content creation, what’s one unexpected career path you think you’d be on right now?

I think I’d be a copywriter, making sales pitches for brands.

What’s one personal experience that has shaped the kind of content or the kind of projects you create or work on today?

Hmm, I’m just a random guy. I think of the most “Oh my God, this can’t happen thing” and go film it. It’s fun.

It can be difficult to just live or say something without considering what critics might say. What part of Emmanuel are you still trying to understand beyond Shank Comics?

I don’t really know, but I believe that not everyone actually cares how I feel. Really. Really. They don’t want to know my truth.

