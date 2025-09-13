Chocolate Thvnder Shares How Became a Professional DJ In Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Today, we are doing life with DJ Chocolate Thvnder, the first DJ to be featured in Doing Life With… He tells us about his background and what it means to be a DJ in Nigeria.

Hey Chocolate Thvnder. How are you today?

I’m doing great, thank you for asking. Excited to be sharing my journey with BellaNaija Weddings.

Can you take us back to your early years—your real name, where you grew up and how your background shaped who you are today?

My real name is Kofoworola Bhadmus. I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, in a lively household where entertainment and lifestyle were already part of daily life. My dad designed caps and traditional attire for icons like K1 De Ultimate, Florence Ita Giwa, and Folorunsho Alakija. Every Saturday, I would see his creations on The Charly Boy Show, worn by stars like Tunde & Wunmi Obe. Being surrounded by that level of creativity and cultural influence shaped how I saw entertainment, not just as art, but as something that brings people together and leaves a lasting impression.

What was your educational journey like, and did you always see yourself working in music and entertainment?

I studied Actuarial Science at the University of Lagos, but my natural path always led me to public relations and communications. That background gave me a strong foundation in understanding people, brands, and storytelling. Over the years, I worked in media, marketing, and even managed artists at some point. But throughout it all, music was always running in the background. Eventually, I realised entertainment wasn’t just a passion, it was my calling.

At what point did you decide to become a DJ, and what inspired you to choose this path?

In late 2019, just before COVID hit, I experienced a huge personal loss that made me reconsider my career. I paused my job at the start of 2020 and started exploring new skills. I tried everything from drawing to photography, videography, graphic design, and even coding. But I kept asking myself: what feels tangible, viable, and truly me? That’s when I stumbled upon DJing on YouTube. The truth is, I had always been curating music for friends and small gatherings, and I loved watching how the right song could completely shift an atmosphere. It just clicked. By February, I leaned fully into DJing, blending my love for music, creativity, and connecting with people. What started as a search for a new path quickly became a calling I couldn’t ignore.

How did you come up with the name Chocolate Thvnder, and what does it represent to you?

Chocolate Thvnder represents contrast and energy. “Chocolate” symbolises smoothness, richness, and something people naturally gravitate to, while “Thvnder” represents power, energy, and presence. Together, it reflects my style as a DJ – smooth but impactful, and always leaving an impression.

Can you walk us through your career journey so far, from your first gig to important moments like performing at the Big Brother Naija Saturday Night Party?

My first gigs were small, private events, friends’ birthdays, weddings, and house parties. I remember Tolanji Baj connecting me with a friend who had just opened a lounge, which gave me my first residency for about three months right after the lockdown. By December of 2020, I was already DJing at a friend’s wedding. Each of those experiences built my confidence and sharpened my skills. From there, I grew into bigger spaces, collaborating with brands, performing at multiple weddings, and shutting down after-parties. One of the standout highlights of my career so far was playing at the Big Brother Naija 10/10 Saturday Night Party. Knowing that millions of people across Africa were vibing to my set in real time was both surreal and one of my proudest milestones.

Every industry has its hurdles. What are the challenges of being a DJ in Nigeria today?

One of the biggest challenges DJs face is being overlooked in favour of other elements of entertainment. There’s still this perception that DJs aren’t educated or should be disrespected at the slightest opportunity. Beyond that, we also deal with the lack of proper infrastructure, things like reliable sound equipment, music distribution, and licensing support. But despite these hurdles, Nigerian DJs remain incredibly resourceful and passionate. We constantly find ways to innovate, adapt, and stay relevant in an ever-changing industry. That resilience is part of what makes our community so unique.

What has been one of your proudest moments so far in your journey?

In August 2024, I DJed a friend’s wedding, and during the event, a lady walked up to me asking for my details. I later found out she was Sade Adenuga. She reached out to her planner, who eventually added me as the second DJ at her wedding, and since then, I can’t even count the number of referrals I’ve gotten from that moment.

Another proud highlight for me was DJing the Big Brother Naija Saturday Night Party. Both experiences remind me why I do what I do: creating memories, connecting with people, and leaving lasting impressions through music.

Outside of being a DJ, is there anything else that consumes your time? If you weren’t a DJ, what would you be?

Outside of DJ-ing, I currently work as a Business Development Consultant. I’m also passionate about sports, especially basketball, and have a strong interest in media strategy and brand communication. If I weren’t a DJ, I’d most likely still be in the media and entertainment space, working to help brands connect meaningfully with audiences.

Looking back, what lessons has DJ-ing taught you about resilience, creativity, and self-expression?

DJ-ing has taught me patience and resilience. Sometimes crowds don’t react the way you expect, and you have to keep going until you win them over. It’s also taught me that creativity is about constant reinvention, finding new ways to express yourself, and never being afraid to take risks. Most importantly, it has shown me the power of self-expression through music and how sharing your passion can inspire and uplift others.

Many thanks to Kofoworola Bhadmus for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Many thanks to Kofoworola Bhadmus for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.