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The Ghetto Kids Just Became the Best Part of Shakira & Burna Boy’s New Video for “Dai Dai”
Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids take center stage in the official 2026 FIFA World Cup music video for “Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the star-studded visuals also feature major cameos from football stars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland.
If you have been counting down to the World Cup and listening to “Dai Dai” on repeat, the good news is that you can now head straight to Shakira’s YouTube channel to watch the official music video. The Colombian pop icon and Burna Boy have officially dropped the highly anticipated visuals for their mega-collaboration, and it is already pulling in massive numbers online. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video splits its breathtaking scale between the sun-drenched streets of Miami and a stunning sequence with Shakira perched right on top of Mexico City’s iconic Angel of Independence.
While the track is a certified summer bop, the insane star power in this video has everyone talking. Serving as the official anthem for the tournament and the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, the visuals feature huge cameos from football royalty. Keep your eyes peeled because Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Rodri all make major appearances, adding some serious sports authority to the global track.
Despite the multi-million dollar football roster, the absolute heart and soul of the video belongs to Uganda’s phenomenal Triplets Ghetto Kids. The dance troupe is featured heavily right from the opening frames, delivering their unmistakable pace alongside Shakira in a dramatic desert landscape set against a massive Baobab tree.
Their inclusion brings a raw African dance spirit to the screen, completely stealing the show and grounding the video’s theme of global unity. Burna Boy delivers his verses with effortless charisma, showing once again why he is a premier global performer.
Watch below