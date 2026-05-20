Music
Tems Leads Nigerian Artists in BET Awards 2026 Nominations Alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy & Asake
Tems leads the Nigerian contingent at the 2026 BET Awards with three nominations — Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her Award for First, and Viewers’ Choice for Raindance with Dave. Wizkid and Asake are jointly nominated for Best Group, while Burna Boy earned a Best Collaboration nod for WGFT with Gunna. The ceremony holds 28 June in Los Angeles.
BET has dropped the nominations for its 2026 ceremony and Nigerian music is, once again, all over the list. Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake have all secured nominations for this year’s show, which holds on Sunday, 28 June 2026 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Druski.
Tems leads the Nigerian contingent with three nominations, making her the most nominated African act this year. She is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist alongside SZA, Olivia Dean, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Jill Scott, Ella Mai, Coco Jones, and Ari Lennox. She also picks up a BET Her Award nomination for her song “First,” and a Viewers’ Choice nomination for “Raindance,” her collaboration with British rapper Dave.
Wizkid and Asake earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category for their collaborative project and string of chart-topping releases together, including tracks from their joint Real EP. Burna Boy rounds out the Nigerian music nominations with a Best Collaboration nod for “WGFT,” his feature on Gunna’s hit single from the 2025 album “The Last Wun.” Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also feature prominently in the acting categories — Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo are both nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris received a Best Actor nomination.
South African star Tyla earned two nominations: Video of the Year and Viewers’ Choice for her track “Chanel.” Leading the overall nominations is Cardi B with six nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five each. This year also introduces two new categories — the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. The 2026 BET Awards air live on 28 June at 8pm ET/PT on BET, with simulcast across BET HER, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and several other Paramount networks.
See the full nominees list below for the music category
Album of the Year
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
- everything is a lot. — Wale
- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
- MUTT Deluxe: HEEL — Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off — J. Cole
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- GIVĒON
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best Group
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B feat. Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “wgft” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
Best New Artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- DESTIN CONRAD
- JayDon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
- Trap Dickey
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “Able” — Kirk Franklin
- “ABLE (REMIX)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
- “All to Thee” — BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
- “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BET Her
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” — Jill Scott feat. Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
- “First” — Tems
- “girl, get up.” — Doechii feat. SZA
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
Viewers’ Choice
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Outside” — Cardi B
- “Raindance” — Dave & Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin feat. Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
Video of the Year
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
- “luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor