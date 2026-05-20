Tems Leads Nigerian Artists in BET Awards 2026 Nominations Alongside Wizkid, Burna Boy & Asake

BET has dropped the nominations for its 2026 ceremony and Nigerian music is, once again, all over the list. Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake have all secured nominations for this year’s show, which holds on Sunday, 28 June 2026 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Druski.

Tems leads the Nigerian contingent with three nominations, making her the most nominated African act this year. She is up for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist alongside SZA, Olivia Dean, Mariah the Scientist, Kehlani, Jill Scott, Ella Mai, Coco Jones, and Ari Lennox. She also picks up a BET Her Award nomination for her song “First,” and a Viewers’ Choice nomination for “Raindance,” her collaboration with British rapper Dave.

Wizkid and Asake earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category for their collaborative project and string of chart-topping releases together, including tracks from their joint Real EP. Burna Boy rounds out the Nigerian music nominations with a Best Collaboration nod for “WGFT,” his feature on Gunna’s hit single from the 2025 album “The Last Wun.” Beyond music, stars of Nigerian heritage also feature prominently in the acting categories — Ayo Edebiri and Cynthia Erivo are both nominated for Best Actress, while Damson Idris received a Best Actor nomination.

South African star Tyla earned two nominations: Video of the Year and Viewers’ Choice for her track “Chanel.” Leading the overall nominations is Cardi B with six nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist with five each. This year also introduces two new categories — the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award. The 2026 BET Awards air live on 28 June at 8pm ET/PT on BET, with simulcast across BET HER, MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, and several other Paramount networks.

See the full nominees list below for the music category