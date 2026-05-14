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AMVCA 2026: BellaNaija Gets Ready With Osas Ighodaro & Talks Fashion, Creativity and Style

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AMVCA 2026: BellaNaija Gets Ready With Osas Ighodaro & Talks Fashion, Creativity and Style

BellaNaija was in the room with Osas Ighodaro as she prepared for the 12th AMVCA in Lagos, getting into two custom Veekee James looks — a crimson sculptural gown and a silver ballgown built from 400 repurposed iron sponges. She also spoke about her journey as a muse for Nigerian designers and celebrated BellaNaija’s 20th anniversary.
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A side-by-side collage showing Osas Ighodaro’s two distinct red carpet looks by Veekee James at the 12th AMVCA.

Osas Ighodaro in two custom Veekee James creations for the 12th AMVCA in Lagos. The collage captures the architectural precision of the crimson tiered gown alongside the avant-garde silver ballgown featuring 400 repurposed metal sponges.

If you gasped at Osas Ighodaro‘s looks at the 12th AMVCA, we have good news — BellaNaija was in the hotel room as it all came together, and we got her talking too. The full GRWM and interview is up, and it is exactly as good as you would expect.

Osas wore two custom Veekee James looks across the night. She had already teased the first on her own social media, a crimson sculptural gown with dramatic horizontal fabric bands and a sharp architectural collar that opened the red carpet.

Editorial shot of Osas Ighodaro with her face partially framed by a sculptural red collar.

An editorial close-up of Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James couture. The structured collar frames her face, captured by Felix Crown for the 12th AMVCA in Lagos. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram 

But when we arrived in the room with her, she was stepping into the second look, and nothing could have prepared us for it. A silver ballgown built entirely from 400 repurposed iron sponges. The ones you wash your pots with. Veekee James took that everyday material and constructed something so breathtaking, so blindingly gorgeous, that the moment Osas was fully dressed, there was only one song that made sense — Rihanna‘s “Diamonds.”

Back view of Osas Ighodaro’s silver Veekee James gown showing the expansive tulle train.

Osas Ighodaro at the 12th AMVCA showcasing the dramatic train of her silver Veekee James gown. The skirt features unique circular appliqués made from 400 repurposed metal sponges. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram 

Hearing her speak about her journey as a muse for Nigerian designers added another layer to the whole experience. She has been dressing for moments like this for years, and the way she talks about the creatives behind her looks, with genuine appreciation for what she calls “the power of designers” and “the power of creatives,” tells you everything about how seriously she takes showing up. Her first AMVCA was in 2013, the year BellaNaija named her one of the best dressed, and she has not missed a beat since.

She also had words for us, and we are not going to pretend we did not love every bit of it. “Happy Birthday, BellaNaija! You have been there from the start of my journey in Nigeria. You have documented every red carpet, every win, and every growth spurt. I am so grateful for the power of your platform and the way you champion creatives like me.” Oh goodness!

The full video is below. Enjoy!

 

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A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

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