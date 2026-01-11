Connect with us

Watch Tems and Dave Set the Mood in New ‘Raindance’ Video

Tems and Dave take Raindance from the album to the screen, dancing through seaside scenes with all the feels.
If you thought the track “Raindance,” the fifth song on Dave’s latest album “The Boy Who Played the Harp,” already had you in a chokehold, wait till you watch the video.

The visuals drift between open water and quiet moments by the shore, with Dave and Tems moving through the scenes like two people circling something unspoken. One minute they’re at sea, the next they’re sharing dinner by the water, exchanging looks that feel familiar, careful, and loaded. It’s calm without being distant, romantic without spelling anything out — the kind of setting where feelings sit heavy in the air, even when no one says them out loud.

That’s exactly what Raindance is about. The song lives in that space where attraction has outgrown friendship, where love feels possible but complicated by past experiences and quiet doubt. Tems brings a steady, grounding presence, while Dave sounds thoughtful and exposed, reflecting on connection, commitment and wanting something better than what he grew up seeing.

If “Raindance” the track had you replaying it, the video gives you new reasons to press play again — not just for the way it looks, but for what it reveals about the story happening inside it.

