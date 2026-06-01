Inspired
From Lagos to SCAD: Former Miss Nigeria Chioma Amadi Earns Master’s Degree in Interior Design
The 40th Miss Nigeria, Chioma Amadi, has graduated with a Master’s degree in Interior Design from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Transitioning from the pageant stage to America’s top-ranked design institution, her academic milestone fulfills a specific educational promise shared with her mother before leaving Lagos.
If you ever need a beautiful reminder that your dreams are completely valid, look no further than the 40th Miss Nigeria, Chioma Amadi. The brilliant beauty queen has just crossed a massive milestone, graduating with a Master’s degree in Interior Design from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)—America’s top interior design school. Seeing her transition from the pageant stage to academic excellence in a competitive creative field is truly magnificent.
In a moving video documenting her journey from Lagos to the United States, Chioma recalled the words her mother said when her admission letter arrived: “Akụkọ m na-agụghị, i ga-agụ ya times two.” Loosely translated from Igbo, it means, “All the education that I was unable to get, you will get them two times over.” To see that parental prayer manifest in real-time is incredibly special.
Behind her stunning graduation portraits—where she posed in a structured, sleeveless white dress, a traditional cap, and a massive bouquet of white and lavender hydrangeas—was a mountain of sheer dedication. Chioma spoke openly about an academic path paved with demanding projects, exceptionally long days, and even longer nights spent hunched over her laptop, cutting presentation boards, and reviewing design layouts.
For Chioma, the experience became a deeper journey of becoming the exact designer she always wanted to be. Her graduation is the ultimate proof of what happens when clear vision meets unwavering courage, and when personal sacrifice is paired with strict discipline.
See more photos below
View this post on Instagram