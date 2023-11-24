Shatu Garko — The World’s 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

Odd-defying Shatu Garko is the 44th Miss Nigeria and the world’s 1st Hijabi to win a national pageant. Spotted on the latest Teen Cover of George Okoro (GO) Lifestyle Magazine, Shatu donned a poppin’ red suit, layered with a black inner and hijab; her face beaten to perfection by Nigerian makeup artist — Bukki Obey of BookieLavida Beauty Studios.

Pairing muted glossy lips with accentuated black-lined cat eyes and snatched face, Shatu looked impeccable on the fashion spread shot by the prominent photographer himself — George Okoro. Swipe and scroll through the carousels below to see more of her:

Bukki switched up her look with fuschia pink lip colour, swipe to see:

The GO Lifestyle Teen Magazine is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the young minds shaping our future. At only 19, Shatu Garko is redefining the standards of beauty, creating visible change and inspiring the younger generation.

Download this free digital magazine at www.georgeokoro.com to read her exclusive interview and check out the full feature.

Credits

Talent: @shatu.garko

MUA: @bookielavida

Photography: @georgeokoro for @GO_LifestyleMag

Cover design: @waledelegend

