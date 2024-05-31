Beauty
Who said Hijabi Style isn’t Glamorous? Shut ’em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed
Norwegian-Somali model, blogger, healthcare professional, and activist — Rawdah Mohammed rocked the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing a custom piece from Cheney Chan as she attended the premiere of “The Apprentice“.
According to Cheney on Instagram, the dress is a fusion of the modern and the past.
Inspired by traditional porcelain techniques such as drawing and shaping to create its unique silhouette and charming texture, the masterpiece blends refreshing classics with the vitality of azure blue. Its magical details featured a unique sculpture that flowed around Rawdah’s form like the dynamic beauty of a blue Hydrangea.
Yet, her commitment to Muslim fashion stayed in focus as the custom design ensured full coverage while being undeniably glamorous. Complementing her monochrome hijab, its long sleeves and high neckline offered a rare sense of elegance in a gathering dominated by the sultry trend. She added an extra statement with her delicate eyewear from Neubau.
Rawdah chose flawless no-makeup makeup. to tie up the look. Swipe through the carousels below to see her look in detail:
When asked how many dresses she tried on before selecting this, she said emphatically:
None honey! This is Custom.
Watch her get ready with Vogue Arabia below:
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @rawdis
Outfit: @cheneychanofficial
Eyewear: @neubaueyewear
Jewels: @boucheron
Creative Consultant: @amarfaiz
MUA: @hinaa.suleman
Video: @voguearabia