Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Style

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Beauty BN TV Events Movies Style

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

Beauty BN TV

Get Your Summer Glow On With The Sunset Blush Trend | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Style

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Beauty BN TV Events Style

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Beauty Events Movies Style

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

Beauty Events Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

Beauty

Who said Hijabi Style isn’t Glamorous? Shut ’em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Norwegian-Somali model, blogger, healthcare professional, and activist Rawdah Mohammed rocked the 77th annual  Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing a custom piece from Cheney Chan as she attended the premiere of The Apprentice.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rawdah 🕊 (@rawdis)

According to Cheney on Instagram, the dress is a fusion of the modern and the past.

Inspired by traditional porcelain techniques such as drawing and shaping to create its unique silhouette and charming texture, the masterpiece blends refreshing classics with the vitality of azure blue. Its magical details featured a unique sculpture that flowed around Rawdah’s form like the dynamic beauty of a blue Hydrangea.

Yet, her commitment to Muslim fashion stayed in focus as the custom design ensured full coverage while being undeniably glamorous. Complementing her monochrome hijab, its long sleeves and high neckline offered a rare sense of elegance in a gathering dominated by the sultry trend. She added an extra statement with her delicate eyewear from Neubau.

Rawdah chose flawless no-makeup makeup. to tie up the look. Swipe through the carousels below to see her look in detail:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheney Chan (@cheneychanofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rawdah 🕊 (@rawdis)

When asked how many dresses she tried on before selecting this, she said emphatically:

None honey! This is Custom.

Watch her get ready with Vogue Arabia below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @rawdis

Outfit: @cheneychanofficial

Eyewear: @neubaueyewear

Jewels: @boucheron

Creative Consultant: @amarfaiz

MUA: @hinaa.suleman

Video: @voguearabia

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php