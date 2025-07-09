Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

If you’re craving something hearty, flavourful, and undeniably Caribbean, this Jamaican Stewed Beef by Racquel’s Caribbean Cuisine is the perfect recipe to try. It’s simple to make, yet layered with bold spices and slow-cooked to juicy, tender perfection.

The beef is beautifully seasoned with jerk seasoning, steak rub or all-purpose seasoning, salt and pepper, and a splash of browning for that rich colour and depth. Racquel blends her green seasoning using scallion, thyme, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers, adding in minced ginger and crushed pimento seeds to build those classic island flavours.

The magic starts when a little sugar is caramelised in oil before the marinated beef is added. This step brings that signature stew base that’s slightly sweet and deeply savoury. As the beef browns and releases its juices, she adds in ketchup, sliced carrots, a twig of scallion and thyme, and a whole scotch bonnet pepper for extra kick.

It’s all simmered slowly until the beef is fall-apart tender and the gravy thickens into a rich, flavourful sauce that coats every bite.

To serve, Racquel pairs her stewed beef with creamy potato salad, fresh avocado slices, and a mix of vegetables for a meal that’s balanced, comforting, and full of soul.

Whether you’re planning a picnic spread or just want to treat yourself to a proper Caribbean dinner, this dish delivers every time.

Watch how she makes it below and get ready to bring some Jamaican warmth to your kitchen.