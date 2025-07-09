Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

BN TV Music

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine

Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in "The Old Guard 2"

BN TV Music Scoop

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

BN TV Music

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

BN TV

Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

From the spice blend to the tender beef, Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef is full of soul, love, and flavour.

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’re craving something hearty, flavourful, and undeniably Caribbean, this Jamaican Stewed Beef by Racquel’s Caribbean Cuisine is the perfect recipe to try. It’s simple to make, yet layered with bold spices and slow-cooked to juicy, tender perfection.

The beef is beautifully seasoned with jerk seasoning, steak rub or all-purpose seasoning, salt and pepper, and a splash of browning for that rich colour and depth. Racquel blends her green seasoning using scallion, thyme, garlic, onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers, adding in minced ginger and crushed pimento seeds to build those classic island flavours.

The magic starts when a little sugar is caramelised in oil before the marinated beef is added. This step brings that signature stew base that’s slightly sweet and deeply savoury. As the beef browns and releases its juices, she adds in ketchup, sliced carrots, a twig of scallion and thyme, and a whole scotch bonnet pepper for extra kick.

It’s all simmered slowly until the beef is fall-apart tender and the gravy thickens into a rich, flavourful sauce that coats every bite.

To serve, Racquel pairs her stewed beef with creamy potato salad, fresh avocado slices, and a mix of vegetables for a meal that’s balanced, comforting, and full of soul.

Whether you’re planning a picnic spread or just want to treat yourself to a proper Caribbean dinner, this dish delivers every time.

Watch how she makes it below and get ready to bring some Jamaican warmth to your kitchen.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php