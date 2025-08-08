Connect with us

Golden, Juicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Caribbean Oven Roasted Chicken is the Star of the Table

Racquel’s Caribbean Cuisine brings you the ultimate oven-roasted chicken recipe. It’s juicy, flavourful, and seasoned to island perfection.
There’s nothing quite like the aroma of a perfectly roasted whole chicken filling your kitchen — it’s the kind of comfort food that feels like a warm hug on a plate.

Racquel’s Caribbean Cuisine is bringing all the flavour and comfort to your table with this Oven Roasted Whole Chicken recipe. For this recipe, you’ll need a whole chicken, seasoned generously to pack in bold flavours.

Start by patting the chicken dry, then sprinkle on 2 teaspoons of salt and pepper to bring out its natural taste. For that irresistible depth, rub in 2 tablespoons each of Cajun seasoning, paprika, onion powder, and garlic and herb seasoning. Add a tablespoon of chilli powder for a subtle heat that lingers on the palate, and finish with a good drizzle of oil to help the skin crisp up beautifully in the oven.

Roast until golden brown and juicy inside, and serve hot with your favourite sides. It’s the kind of dish that turns any meal into a celebration, whether it’s a Sunday lunch, a special occasion, or simply when you’re craving something hearty and satisfying.

