This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood's Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His "No Less" Video

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the "Coco Money" Video

Tasha Smith made the Spirit Tunnel her runway. Twirling, dancing, and owning every second before sitting with Jennifer Hudson.
5 hours ago

Before guests sit down with Jennifer Hudson, they walk through what might be the most uplifting hallway on TV: the Spirit Tunnel. Think of it as a warm-up act for the soul. A joyful path lined with claps, cheers, and big smiles.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s turn through the tunnel is so good, that we keep rewatching the video. Dressed in black and white, she grooved down the walkway with people cheering her on, chanting her name — “Tasha! Tasha! Tasha!” — and dancing right along with her. She beamed, twirled, waved, and gave us all the joy we didn’t know we needed mid-scroll.

It’s a hallway, but also a hug in motion. And watching Tasha walk it was like watching someone being wrapped in love before the real conversation even begins.

See more photos below

