This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

Before guests sit down with Jennifer Hudson, they walk through what might be the most uplifting hallway on TV: the Spirit Tunnel. Think of it as a warm-up act for the soul. A joyful path lined with claps, cheers, and big smiles.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s turn through the tunnel is so good, that we keep rewatching the video. Dressed in black and white, she grooved down the walkway with people cheering her on, chanting her name — “Tasha! Tasha! Tasha!” — and dancing right along with her. She beamed, twirled, waved, and gave us all the joy we didn’t know we needed mid-scroll.

It’s a hallway, but also a hug in motion. And watching Tasha walk it was like watching someone being wrapped in love before the real conversation even begins.

See more photos below